Morning Kickoff: Oct. 2

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Oct. 2
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College hockey: University of Mary at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school football: Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Beulah at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
College football: Central Arkansas at NDSU, 2:30 p.m., Fargodome.
College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex Mandan.
High school boys soccer: West Region tournament: State qualifiers – No. 8 Dickinson winner at No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m.; No. 6 Jamestown winner at No. 2 Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl; Championship – No. 2 Century vs. No. 1 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., (Bismarck, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Souris Valley Golf Course.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Beulah at St. Mary’s
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bowman County at Shiloh Christian
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Beulah at St. Mary's
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
USA — IndyCar: Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Christian at Baylor
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Second Round, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Second Round, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series
MLB PLAYOFFS
1 or 6 p.m.
ABC or ESPN — Game 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (if necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: St. Louis at San Diego (if necessary)
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 2: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA FINALS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): St. Mary’s scored 28 first-half points in its 35-6 win over Dickinson Trinity. Preston Tescher threw three touchdown passes and ran in two more for the Saints, who improved to 6-0. Jon Preszler reeled in TD passes of 14 and 9 yards. Lance Becker hauled in a 36-yard scoring strike to make it 28-7 Saints at the half. Dickinson Trinity scored first, getting an 11-yard scoring connection from Ben Gordon to Brandon Sickler in the opening quarter.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary’s scored 22 first-quarter points en route to a 61-42 Class A girls basketball victory over Turtle Mountain. Courtney Jacobson scored a game-high 19 points for the Saints. Katie Seagren followed with 13. The Braves were topped by Amy Poitra’s 17 markers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Rick Trydahl went the distance in Bismarck Junior College’s 7-4 win over UND-Williston. All four runs off Trydahl were unearned. He struck out eight batters. Mike Montgomery went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings are 4-0 against the Texans. The last meeting was in 2016 with Minnesota winning 31-13.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!