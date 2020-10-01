Morning Kickoff: Oct. 2

10 YEARS AGO (2010): St. Mary’s scored 28 first-half points in its 35-6 win over Dickinson Trinity. Preston Tescher threw three touchdown passes and ran in two more for the Saints, who improved to 6-0. Jon Preszler reeled in TD passes of 14 and 9 yards. Lance Becker hauled in a 36-yard scoring strike to make it 28-7 Saints at the half. Dickinson Trinity scored first, getting an 11-yard scoring connection from Ben Gordon to Brandon Sickler in the opening quarter.