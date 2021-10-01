Morning Kickoff: Oct. 2

 Skip to main content
MORNING KICKOFF 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Auto racing: Oktoberfest, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College football: U-Mary at Northern State, 2 p.m.; North Dakota State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. (exhibition).

College volleyball: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament, Dacotah Centennial Park, Mandan: state qualifiers -- Legacy vs. Jamestown, Noon; Century vs. Dickinson 2 p.m.; championship -- Bismarck vs. Minot, 4 p.m.

High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Rugby Invitational.

High school girls swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

 

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM)/KBMR (1130 AM) – NDSU at UND

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Northern St.

 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Texas at TCU

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Stanford

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Penn St.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at LSU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

 

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, Second Round, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Third Round, Jackson, Miss.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

 

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Watford at Leeds

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Mexican Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Frank DeAugustine scored two goals in Bismarck’s 9-3 rout of Alexandria. The Bobcats scored five goals in the first period. Tyler Richter was credited with four assists for the Bobcats. Castan Sommer netted two goals.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Carolin Becker tallied 22 points, while Sarah Just and Carolin Becker added 12 points each in Beulah’s 62-59 win over Williston. Erin Carl pumped in 21 points for the Coyotes in defeat.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dickinson State’s Mike Just placed first at the Teddy Roosevelt cross country run in Medora. Just’s winning time was 19:16. Teammate Marlin Kluvers was second in 19:36.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dale Lennon led UND to a 28-21 overtime win over NDSU at the Alerus Center Oct. 18, 2003.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

