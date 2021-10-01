Morning Kickoff: Oct. 2

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 2
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
College football: U-Mary at Northern State, 2 p.m.; North Dakota State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. (exhibition).
College volleyball: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys soccer: West Region tournament, Dacotah Centennial Park, Mandan: state qualifiers -- Legacy vs. Jamestown, Noon; Century vs. Dickinson 2 p.m.; championship -- Bismarck vs. Minot, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Rugby Invitational.
High school girls swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM)/KBMR (1130 AM) – NDSU at UND
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Northern St.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
NAHL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Texas at TCU
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Stanford
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Penn St.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at LSU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, Second Round, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Third Round, Jackson, Miss.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Watford at Leeds
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Mexican Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Frank DeAugustine scored two goals in Bismarck’s 9-3 rout of Alexandria. The Bobcats scored five goals in the first period. Tyler Richter was credited with four assists for the Bobcats. Castan Sommer netted two goals.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Carolin Becker tallied 22 points, while Sarah Just and Carolin Becker added 12 points each in Beulah’s 62-59 win over Williston. Erin Carl pumped in 21 points for the Coyotes in defeat.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dickinson State’s Mike Just placed first at the Teddy Roosevelt cross country run in Medora. Just’s winning time was 19:16. Teammate Marlin Kluvers was second in 19:36.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dale Lennon led UND to a 28-21 overtime win over NDSU at the Alerus Center Oct. 18, 2003.
