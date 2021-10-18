Morning Kickoff: Oct. 19

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Oct. 19
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown D-II, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
High school football: Minot at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Friday, Oct. 22
College hockey: North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.; Jamestown D-II at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s soccer: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
High school cross country: Class B state meet, Jamestown.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Stephens Cup: Second Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
TBS — Game 3: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.
FS1 — Game 4: Houston at Boston
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN – Winnipeg at Minnesota
ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Chicago
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — Moscow: ATP & WTA; Antwerp (ATP); Tenerife (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Trevor Zacher fired two touchdown passes to Cody Nelson, covering 37 yards and 40 yards, in Beulah’s 28-7 Class AA football win over Dickinson Trinity. Zacher added two scoring runs on the ground for the Miners. Dickinson Trinity scored first on a 2-yard TD plunge by Travis Heidt.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Katie Lawson’s big game lifted Bismarck State College to a 3-2 win over Williston State College. The Mystics won the fifth game, 15-10. Lawson pounded 18 kills in the victory. She also had a team-high 22 digs. Rachel Volbrecht amassed 19 digs, 17 kills and four aces. Holly Sheldon hit 11 kills and Lacey Sayler 11.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bernie Weiland and Ed Bentley sit atop the Bismarck bowling standings after five weeks. Weiland and Bentley each have rolled 266 games, one pin better than Chris Boehm’s 265. On the women’s side, Marlene Hagerott tops the charts with a 259. Margaret Martin ranks second at 245.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kenny Lofton stole 34 bases in 95 postseason games. Ricky Henderson swiped 33 bags in 60 playoff contests.
