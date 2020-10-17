Morning Kickoff: Oct. 18

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Oct. 18
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 19
High school volleyball: Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
High school football: Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Stanley, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Kansas Speedway
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Kentucky
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi State
FISHING
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Final Round, Las Vegas
MLB PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
FOX — NLCS Game 7: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7, Arlington, Texas
NFL
Noon
CBS — Baltimore at Philadelphia
FOX — Atlanta at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Rams at San Francisco
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: English West Ham United at Tottenham
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma
7 p.m.
FS2 — Mexican Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Valley City State quarterback Trent Kosel is the Dakota Athletic Conference's offensive player of the week. Kosel, a senior from Edgeley, threw for 167 yards and six touchdowns in the Vikings' victory over Dakota State.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): As the football season wore on, Minot head coach Darry Gleave found his best bet was to let the pass set up the run. Senior quarterback Phil Shirek gave Gleave a bit of both in the Magicians' 16-6 West Region football victory over Bismarck at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot. Shirek rocketed an 88-yard scoring pass to Dan Roberts in the second period and dashed 65 yards for another touchdown in the fourth quarter.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tim Maher scored on a three-yard run with 2:30 remaining to give Bowman a 6-0 Badlands Conference victory over visiting Killdeer. Bowman's scoring drive began when the Bulldogs' Dave Kunze picked off a pass and returned the ball to the Killdeer 25-yard line. Maher scored five plays later. Both teams logged nine first downs. Bowman built a 215-161 edge in total offense. Each team turned the ball over once.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings hold a 20-11 edge on the Falcons, including a 28-12 victory Sept. 8, 2019.
