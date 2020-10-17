 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 18

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Oct. 18

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 19

High school volleyball: Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

High school girls swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

High school football: Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Stanley, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Kansas Speedway

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Kentucky

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi State

FISHING

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Final Round, Las Vegas

MLB PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

FOX — NLCS Game 7: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7, Arlington, Texas

NFL

Noon

CBS — Baltimore at Philadelphia

FOX — Atlanta at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Rams at San Francisco

SOCCER

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: English West Ham United at Tottenham

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma

7 p.m.

FS2 — Mexican Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Valley City State quarterback Trent Kosel is the Dakota Athletic Conference's offensive player of the week. Kosel, a senior from Edgeley, threw for 167 yards and six touchdowns in the Vikings' victory over Dakota State.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): As the football season wore on, Minot head coach Darry Gleave found his best bet was to let the pass set up the run. Senior quarterback Phil Shirek gave Gleave a bit of both in the Magicians' 16-6 West Region football victory over Bismarck at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot. Shirek rocketed an 88-yard scoring pass to Dan Roberts in the second period and dashed 65 yards for another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tim Maher scored on a three-yard run with 2:30 remaining to give Bowman a 6-0 Badlands Conference victory over visiting Killdeer. Bowman's scoring drive began when the Bulldogs' Dave Kunze picked off a pass and returned the ball to the Killdeer 25-yard line. Maher scored five plays later. Both teams logged nine first downs. Bowman built a 215-161 edge in total offense. Each team turned the ball over once.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings hold a 20-11 edge on the Falcons, including a 28-12 victory Sept. 8, 2019.

