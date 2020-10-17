Morning Kickoff: Oct. 18

20 YEARS AGO (2000): As the football season wore on, Minot head coach Darry Gleave found his best bet was to let the pass set up the run. Senior quarterback Phil Shirek gave Gleave a bit of both in the Magicians' 16-6 West Region football victory over Bismarck at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot. Shirek rocketed an 88-yard scoring pass to Dan Roberts in the second period and dashed 65 yards for another touchdown in the fourth quarter.