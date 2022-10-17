Morning Kickoff: Oct. 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Oct. 18

College men’s golf: University of Mary at Newman (Kan.) tournament, 8 a.m.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Maryville, Mo.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

College volleyball: Northern State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Bismarck at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 6 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College cross country: Bismarck State Invitational/Region XIII meet, 3 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., Bowl.

High school football: Legacy at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Class B state meet at Jamestown: 3 p.m. (boys); 3:45 p.m. (girls).

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

FS1 — Game 1: Philadelphia at San Diego

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS —ATP: Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples; WTA: Guadalajara, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College fell 3-2 to Riverland in overtime in men’s soccer. Kody Duncan scored twice in the first half for the Mystics. Riverland got goals from Diego Mendes Luz, Valentin Manzano and Victor Maltz. Elliot Bristow made seven saves in goal for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Dakota Wizards announced the signing of Rashad Tucker, a 6-8, 220-pounder who played collegiately with Southern Illinois where he averaged 16 points and eight rebounds a game and finished as the program’s fourth-leading scorer. Before signing with the Wizards, Tucker spent time playing professionally in Greece, Japan and Venezuela.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota spoiled South Dakota State’s homecoming with 51-21 victory. Mike Deutsch ran wild for UND, scoring four touchdowns in the 30-point victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Charles Nagy with 14 from 1995-1999. Orel Hershiser made 11 from 1995-1997.

