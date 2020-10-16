Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

50 YEARS AGO (1970): With Kirby Kuklenski leading the way, Wahpeton thumped Fargo Shanley 32-16 in Eastern Dakota Conference football. Kuklenski threw for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Wops handed the Deacons their first loss in 61 games. Top-ranked Shanley dipped to 5-1-1 with the setback. Wahpeton earned a place in the state Class A championship game with a 5-1-1 mark. The Wops were ranked in the statewide poll.