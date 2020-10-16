Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Oct. 17
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 10:30 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center. Century, Legacy, Minot, Williston at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Watford City, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Truck Series: From Kansas Speedway
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Kansas Speedway
BOXING
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Lightweights: Lomachenko vs. Lopez, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Clemson at Georgia Tech
ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Navy at East Carolina
FOX — Kansas at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Louisville at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Memphis
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State
ESPN2 — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern
6:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Florida State
7 p.m.
CBS — Georgia at Alabama
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Third Round, Las Vegas
MLB PLAYOFFS
3:38 p.m.
FS1 — NLCS Game 6: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Arlington (if necessary)
7:37 p.m.
TBS — ALCS Game 7: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, San Diego (if necessary)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
SOCCER
3 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: Sardinia, St. Petersburg, Cologne-ATP, Singles Finals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): West Fargo's Austin Dillard scored with time winding down in the second overtime to give the Packers a 2-1 victory over Century for the state boys hockey championship in Grand Forks. Dillard's blast from near the top of the box was his 15th of the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Rob Hummel made the biggest play of the night as Strasburg-Zeeland edged Richardton-Taylor 14-12 in nine-man football playoff action at Strasburg. Hummel hauled in a two-point conversion pass from David Van Boven to score the final two points of the game. Robert Roehrich scored both Clipper touchdowns on 11- and 19-yard pass plays. Derik Hoerner's 73-yard scoring run gave R-T a temporary 12-6 third-quarter lead. With the win, the Clipper advance to the quarterfinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): With Kirby Kuklenski leading the way, Wahpeton thumped Fargo Shanley 32-16 in Eastern Dakota Conference football. Kuklenski threw for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Wops handed the Deacons their first loss in 61 games. Top-ranked Shanley dipped to 5-1-1 with the setback. Wahpeton earned a place in the state Class A championship game with a 5-1-1 mark. The Wops were ranked in the statewide poll.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Braves played in the 1999 World Series and lost 4-0 to the New York Yankees.
