Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Oct. 17

College golf: U-Mary men at Newman (Kan.) tournament, 8 a.m.; U-Mary women at Midwest Classic Tournament, Maryville, Mo., 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

College men’s golf: U-Mary at Newman (Kan.) tournament, 8 a.m.

College women’s golf: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Maryville, Mo.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

College volleyball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Bismarck at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 6 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Denver at L.A. Chargers

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 5: Cleveland at NY Yankees (If Necessary)

NFL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at L.A. Chargers

MLS PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

FS1 — First Round: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — First Round: Minnesota United at FC Dallas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, Group B

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, Group A

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Century duo of Joe Janes and Sam Mastel took a hard loss to Andre Caoili and Jake Kuhlman of Grand Forks Red River in the boys tennis doubles championship match. Falling 6-3, 6-4 to the experienced Roughrider pair, it capped a run that saw the Century duo knock out Dylan Alderman and Patrick Strom of Fargo Shanley in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 marathon of a semifinal match. It was a triple crown year for the Roughriders, who won the team title and the singles title as well as the doubles crown.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck swept Minot Ryan 5-0 in the consolation finals of the boys state tennis tournament. Going to a tiebreaking set just once at No. 2 singles, the Demons easily defeated the Lions. Chris Jirges won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Aaron Axvig recovered from losing the first set to John Skowronek at No. 2 singles (4-6, 7-5, 6-3), and Josh Baros completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kirk Elm. In doubles, Erik Gress and Aaron VanderVorst tag-teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Seth Thompson and Neal DeLange (6-1, 6-1) had an easy go of it against opponents Ryan Hoffman and Ryan Hatfield.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Homecoming was spoiled for the Bismarck Junior College football team as Ricks College defeated the Mystics 21-0. Ricks scored on an 86-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Brad Bubak to Marshall Brantley, then added on in the fourth with touchdown runs by Don Salazar and Mark Radant. Mystics quarterback Ron Feichtner completed just three of his 19 passing attempts as the Mystics had just 125 yards of offense while surrendering 343 to the Vikings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2016, when the Vikings were 5-0 at their bye. Minnesota finished the season 8-8.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.