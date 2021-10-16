 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

Sunday, Oct. 17

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Linton-HMB, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown D-II, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11:00 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Carolina

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Washington

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at New England

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Pittsburgh

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucia Masters, Final Round

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, NLCS

NFL FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London

12 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Washington

FOX —Minnesota at Carolina

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Cleveland

CBS — Dallas at New England

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa

SOCCER

12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: N.Y. City at N.Y. Red Bulls

WNBA FINALS

2 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Phoenix at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Down 12-0, Beulah rallied to beat Carrington 28-18. Quarterback Trevor Zacher carried the Miners with three touchdown passes. Zacher had two TD tosses to Jesse Hettich and another to Cody Nelson, who added a 60-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter for Beulah.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ashley Olson had the hot hand, pumping in 24 points for Medina-Tappen-Cleveland in its 54-47 win over Alexander. Jami Fixen added 15 points for the Cardinals. Alexander was led by Jennifer Larson’s 23 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Harold Westmeyer rolled a 235 to lead the way in the All-Star League at Midway Lanes. Dan Schneider pinned an 832 series, the top mark of the week.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Four; New York, Atlanta, Connecticut, and Las Vegas.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

