Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

Sunday, Oct. 17
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Linton-HMB, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown D-II, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11:00 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Carolina
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Washington
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at New England
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Pittsburgh
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucia Masters, Final Round
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, NLCS
NFL FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.
CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London
12 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Washington
FOX —Minnesota at Carolina
3:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Cleveland
CBS — Dallas at New England
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa
SOCCER
12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: N.Y. City at N.Y. Red Bulls
WNBA FINALS
2 p.m.
ESPN — Game 4: Phoenix at Chicago
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Down 12-0, Beulah rallied to beat Carrington 28-18. Quarterback Trevor Zacher carried the Miners with three touchdown passes. Zacher had two TD tosses to Jesse Hettich and another to Cody Nelson, who added a 60-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter for Beulah.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ashley Olson had the hot hand, pumping in 24 points for Medina-Tappen-Cleveland in its 54-47 win over Alexander. Jami Fixen added 15 points for the Cardinals. Alexander was led by Jennifer Larson’s 23 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Harold Westmeyer rolled a 235 to lead the way in the All-Star League at Midway Lanes. Dan Schneider pinned an 832 series, the top mark of the week.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Four; New York, Atlanta, Connecticut, and Las Vegas.
