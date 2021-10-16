Morning Kickoff: Oct. 17

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Down 12-0, Beulah rallied to beat Carrington 28-18. Quarterback Trevor Zacher carried the Miners with three touchdown passes. Zacher had two TD tosses to Jesse Hettich and another to Cody Nelson, who added a 60-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter for Beulah.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ashley Olson had the hot hand, pumping in 24 points for Medina-Tappen-Cleveland in its 54-47 win over Alexander. Jami Fixen added 15 points for the Cardinals. Alexander was led by Jennifer Larson’s 23 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Harold Westmeyer rolled a 235 to lead the way in the All-Star League at Midway Lanes. Dan Schneider pinned an 832 series, the top mark of the week.

Four; New York, Atlanta, Connecticut, and Las Vegas.

