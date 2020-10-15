 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 16

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 16

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Friday, Oct. 16

High school football: Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Oct. 17

High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 10:30 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center. Century, Legacy, Minot, Williston at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Watford City, 2:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Killdeer

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Tulane

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Houston

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Kansas State

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Championship, Second Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From Richmond, Va., First Round

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Second Round, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas)

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Kia Tigers at LG Twins

MLB PLAYOFFS

5:07 p.m.

TBS — ALCS Game 6: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, San Diego (if necessary)

8:08 p.m.

FS1 — NLCS Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: Sardinia, St. Petersburg, Cologne -- Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo South, down 21-14 at halftime, rallied to defeat Dickinson 28-21 in AAA football in Dickinson. Quarterback Griffin Neal scored on a one-yard run and Adam Boe ran 15 yards to paydirt in the second half for South. Neal threw two long TD passes, a 66-yarder to Brock Larson in the first half and a 65-yarder to Boe in the second half. Dickinson's Nate Moody grabbed 10 passes for 138 yards and a score.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Napoleon surrendered just 13 first-half points and went on to claim a 39-28 home girls basketball victory over Ashley-Zeeland. Napoleon’s Lacey Pfeifle with 17 points and Patty Brendel with 10 were the game's only double-figure scorers. Napoleon was outscored 27-22 from the field but won the game with 17 free throws. Chelse Weigel paced Ashley-Zeeland with eight points.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota-Ellendale split a home fall baseball doubleheader with Dakota State-Bottineau to earn a share of first place in the Mon-Dak Conference. Ellendale and Bismarck Junior College are 10-6 in league play. Rick Bollinger threw a shutout as the Dusties defeated Bottineau 5-0 in the first game. Bottineau came back to win the second game 2-1 on Bill Magstadt's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Bottineau improved to 6-10 in the conference.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Evan Longoria had six home runs as a rookie in the 2008 playoffs for the Tampa Rays. Randy Arozarena of the Rays currently has five homers for the Rays in this year’s postseason.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News