Morning Kickoff: Oct. 16

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Oct. 16
High school football: Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Oct. 17
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 10:30 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center. Century, Legacy, Minot, Williston at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Watford City, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Killdeer
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Tulane
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at Houston
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Kansas State
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Championship, Second Round
1 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Richmond, Va., First Round
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Second Round, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas)
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Kia Tigers at LG Twins
MLB PLAYOFFS
5:07 p.m.
TBS — ALCS Game 6: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, San Diego (if necessary)
8:08 p.m.
FS1 — NLCS Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP: Sardinia, St. Petersburg, Cologne -- Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo South, down 21-14 at halftime, rallied to defeat Dickinson 28-21 in AAA football in Dickinson. Quarterback Griffin Neal scored on a one-yard run and Adam Boe ran 15 yards to paydirt in the second half for South. Neal threw two long TD passes, a 66-yarder to Brock Larson in the first half and a 65-yarder to Boe in the second half. Dickinson's Nate Moody grabbed 10 passes for 138 yards and a score.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Napoleon surrendered just 13 first-half points and went on to claim a 39-28 home girls basketball victory over Ashley-Zeeland. Napoleon’s Lacey Pfeifle with 17 points and Patty Brendel with 10 were the game's only double-figure scorers. Napoleon was outscored 27-22 from the field but won the game with 17 free throws. Chelse Weigel paced Ashley-Zeeland with eight points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota-Ellendale split a home fall baseball doubleheader with Dakota State-Bottineau to earn a share of first place in the Mon-Dak Conference. Ellendale and Bismarck Junior College are 10-6 in league play. Rick Bollinger threw a shutout as the Dusties defeated Bottineau 5-0 in the first game. Bottineau came back to win the second game 2-1 on Bill Magstadt's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Bottineau improved to 6-10 in the conference.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Evan Longoria had six home runs as a rookie in the 2008 playoffs for the Tampa Rays. Randy Arozarena of the Rays currently has five homers for the Rays in this year’s postseason.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!