Morning Kickoff: Oct. 16

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Napoleon surrendered just 13 first-half points and went on to claim a 39-28 home girls basketball victory over Ashley-Zeeland. Napoleon’s Lacey Pfeifle with 17 points and Patty Brendel with 10 were the game's only double-figure scorers. Napoleon was outscored 27-22 from the field but won the game with 17 free throws. Chelse Weigel paced Ashley-Zeeland with eight points.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota-Ellendale split a home fall baseball doubleheader with Dakota State-Bottineau to earn a share of first place in the Mon-Dak Conference. Ellendale and Bismarck Junior College are 10-6 in league play. Rick Bollinger threw a shutout as the Dusties defeated Bottineau 5-0 in the first game. Bottineau came back to win the second game 2-1 on Bill Magstadt's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Bottineau improved to 6-10 in the conference.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Evan Longoria had six home runs as a rookie in the 2008 playoffs for the Tampa Rays. Randy Arozarena of the Rays currently has five homers for the Rays in this year’s postseason.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)