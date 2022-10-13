Morning Kickoff: Oct. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Oct. 14

High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.;Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)

College volleyball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.;Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

High school football: Class B nine-man first-round playoffs.

College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)

High school girls swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Legacy

6:45 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Killdeer at Shiloh Christian

KDKT (1410 AM) – Heart River at Hazen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

COLLEGE SOCCER

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, Inzai, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA PREASEASON

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton at Brentford

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: San Diego, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Quarterback Jared Fischer threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns and Drew Wiseman caught six passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Century in its 63-0 win over Williston. Ryan Gesellchen had a pair of three-yard touchdown runs and Hunter Babeck scored a pair of touchdowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary women’s soccer team defeated Jamestown 3-1 thanks to second-half goals by Codi Kostelecky and Gina Globa. Jamestown opened the scoring with a goal by Brandi Geider, which was answered by Kim Mueller.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Lorren Henke led North Dakota State’s 42-0 win over Northern Iowa. Henke had three interceptions and nine tackles for the Bison.

TRIVIA ANSWER

South Dakota State with three -- 2008, 2016 and 2021 (spring season).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)