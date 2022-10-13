Morning Kickoff: Oct. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Oct. 14
High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.;Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)
College volleyball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.;Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
High school football: Class B nine-man first-round playoffs.
College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Legacy
6:45 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Killdeer at Shiloh Christian
KDKT (1410 AM) – Heart River at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, Inzai, Japan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PREASEASON
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Denver at Golden State
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brighton at Brentford
TENNIS
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: San Diego, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Quarterback Jared Fischer threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns and Drew Wiseman caught six passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Century in its 63-0 win over Williston. Ryan Gesellchen had a pair of three-yard touchdown runs and Hunter Babeck scored a pair of touchdowns.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary women’s soccer team defeated Jamestown 3-1 thanks to second-half goals by Codi Kostelecky and Gina Globa. Jamestown opened the scoring with a goal by Brandi Geider, which was answered by Kim Mueller.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Lorren Henke led North Dakota State’s 42-0 win over Northern Iowa. Henke had three interceptions and nine tackles for the Bison.
TRIVIA ANSWER
South Dakota State with three -- 2008, 2016 and 2021 (spring season).
