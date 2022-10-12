Morning Kickoff: Oct. 13

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Oct. 13

College hockey: U-Mary at North Carolina State, 8:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Century at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.; Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 7 p.m.

High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Chicago

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Seattle at Houston

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

NBA PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Detroit

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN+ — N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High found itself at the top of both the team and individual leaderboards in the Class A boys and girls state cross country polls. Leading Bismarck individually were Jake Leingang (first) and Lane Kashur (third) on the boys side, while Brittany Brownotter (first) and Lexi Zies (second) led the way for the girls team. Both teams were ranked first, with the boys leading second-place Williston and the girls topping second-place Fargo Davies and third-place Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): They needed four sets, but the University of Mary beat Black Hills State 3-1 in a women’s volleyball match. Winning sets one, three and four, the Marauders got 16 kills from Flavia Siqueira, 15 kills from Jennifer Voegele and 11 kills from Crystal Althoff. Jessie Swanson had 56 assists, as well as a trio of aces and nine digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan kept their streak of homecoming wins alive with a 22-15 defeat of Minot after trailing 15-8 at halftime. Chuck Zander had touchdown runs of one and four yards, and Wade Kincaid had a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Zander converted on the two-point conversion run after Kincaid’s touchdown, and Tom Tooley ran in the two-point score after Zander’s game-opening one-yard score in the first quarter. Mandan finished the contest with 193 rushing yards, 35 passing yards on 2-of-11 throwing by Tooley, and overcame three turnovers to earn the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wentz is 6-0 in Thursday games, with wins over the Jets, Packers, Panthers, and three wins against the Giants.

