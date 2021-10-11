Morning Kickoff: Oct. 12

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Kirk Anderson threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the University of Mary routed South Dakota Tech, 42-0. Jacques Hogan had two TD catches for the Marauders. Randy Reinhofer had one. Brian Kimball had a pair of rushing scores and Mike Brunner added one as the Marauders held a 496 to 245 advantage in total offense.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Tom Baumgartner tossed two touchdown passes to Gary Hager and ran one in himself in Emmons Central’s 44-0 win over Gackle. John Vetter contributed two scoring runs for the victors and Tom Voller also entered the end zone in the Knights’ 522-yard performance.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 2002, the Angels defeated the Giants in seven games. In 2014, the Giants topped the Royals in another seven-game series.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.