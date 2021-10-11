Morning Kickoff: Oct. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Oct. 12
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty, 6 p.m.
High school cross country: Fall Classic, 4:30 p.m., McDowell Dam.
High school football: St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.;North Dakota at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Wayne State, 3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 3 p.m., vs. Jamestown JV, 6 p.m. at Devils Lake.
High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Century, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan Duals, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.
FS1 — Game 4: Houston at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
TBS — Game 4: Milwaukee at Atlanta
8 p.m.
TBS — Game 4: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4
NBA PRESEASON
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 —World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, Copenhagen, Denmark
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells: ATP and WTA, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Shelby Schmit had touchdown runs of 11- and 35-yards in Grant County-Flasher’s 28-14 victory over Southern McLean. Kalin Bachmeier and Bailey Stewart added TD runs in the win for the Storm. Evan Eberle popped two big plays for Southern McLean. Eberle scored the first points of the game on a 70-yard run. Later, he hauled in a 60-yard scoring strike from Brett Schriner.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Kirk Anderson threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the University of Mary routed South Dakota Tech, 42-0. Jacques Hogan had two TD catches for the Marauders. Randy Reinhofer had one. Brian Kimball had a pair of rushing scores and Mike Brunner added one as the Marauders held a 496 to 245 advantage in total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Tom Baumgartner tossed two touchdown passes to Gary Hager and ran one in himself in Emmons Central’s 44-0 win over Gackle. John Vetter contributed two scoring runs for the victors and Tom Voller also entered the end zone in the Knights’ 522-yard performance.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2002, the Angels defeated the Giants in seven games. In 2014, the Giants topped the Royals in another seven-game series.
