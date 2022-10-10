Morning Kickoff: Oct. 11

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Oct. 11

College golf: U-Mary at Sioux Falls tournament, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

College hockey: U-Mary at North Carolina State, 8:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Fall Classic, 4:30 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school girls swimming: Century at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m.;Quinnipiac at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo. (exhibition)

College volleyball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Lake Region tournament.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at JUCO Jamboree, Windsor, Colo.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Juno Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

FOX — Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Seattle at Houston

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 1: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Game 1: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

NHL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

9 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Florence, Gijon; WTA: San Diego, Cluj-Napoca, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group Stage: India vs. U.S, Bhubaneswar, India

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s Ashlee Hilzendeger hit 13 kills, Naomi Rust had 11 kills and two blocks, and McKenzie Kiefer dished out 45 assists in a four-set win over Dickinson on the road. The Demons dropped the first set before winning the next three, dominating the fourth set to the tune of 25-9. Defensively, Hilzendeger also had nine digs.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck edged Century a 3-2 in boys tennus, with the teams splitting the two doubles matches and Bismarck winning two of the three in singles. Chris Jirges defeated Richard Hoberg 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Aaron Axvig beat Jonathan Fritz 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in No. 2 singles for Bismarck’s two wins. Michael Mullin of the Patriots won at No. 3 singles, beating Seth Thompson 6-3, 6-3. Century won the top doubles match. Nitin Mehdiratta and John Roller topped Neal Delange and Josh Barows 6-1, 6-0. Bismarck won at No. 2 doubkles, as Aaron Vandervorst and Eric Gress beat Skyler Geinert and Nick Oberlander 6-4, 6-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College earned a sweep of NDSU-Bottineau behind the efforts of Al Kunick and Calvin Redding on the mound. Kunick threw a two-hitter in Mystics’ 2-1 win in the opener, while Redding scattered six hits in a 12-2 blowout win in the nightcap. Kunick also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored in the first game, and 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in the second contest.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2009, when the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies for their 27th championship.

