Morning Kickoff: Oct. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Oct. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo South High School: West Fargo Sheyenne vs. xxxxxxxx, (third place) 11 a.m.; Century vs. xxxxxx (championship), 1:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks.
High school cross country: WDA Meet, McDowell Dam, Bismarck, 1 p.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Mandan vs. Century, 11 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Waldorf (Iowa), at Albert Lea, Minn., 4 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Charlotte Motor Superspeedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
3 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Surrey, England
10 a.m./11 a.m.
GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Newtown Square, Penn.
1 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: SAS Championship, Second Round, Cary, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Open, Third Round, Las Vegas
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Final Round, Surrey, England
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC Dinos at LG Twins
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS
8 a.m.
NBC — French Open: Women's Final: Kenin vs. Swiatek, Roland Garros, Paris
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tanner Purintun returned the opening kick 80 yards for a touchdown and Linton-HMB was on its way to a 29-16 victory over Oakes. Zac Herr (10 yards), Kelsey Larson (3 yards) and Cole Moch (13 yards) added scoring runs for the Lions.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joel Stugelmeyer and Colin Deutscher each had two touchdown runs in Century’s 28-0 win over Williston. Del Gallagher had an interception for the Patriots, who improved to 4-3 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Down 12, Napoleon scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Emmons Central 28-12. Mike Sperle tossed touchdown passes of 29 and 47 yards to Larry Weigel. Emmons Central’s second TD came when Gary Hager flopped on a Napoleon fumble in the end zone.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Justin Verlander has seven double-digit strikeout games in the postseason, one more than Clayton Kershaw.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!