Morning Kickoff: Oct. 10

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

 

Saturday, Oct. 10

College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo South High School: West Fargo Sheyenne vs. xxxxxxxx, (third place) 11 a.m.; Century vs. xxxxxx (championship), 1:15 p.m.

High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks.

High school cross country: WDA Meet, McDowell Dam, Bismarck, 1 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Mandan vs. Century, 11 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 2 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Waldorf (Iowa), at Albert Lea, Minn., 4 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From  Charlotte Motor Superspeedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty

FOX — Texas at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia

ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young

3 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn

FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Clemson

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech

NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Surrey, England

10 a.m./11 a.m.

GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Newtown Square, Penn.

1 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: SAS Championship, Second Round, Cary, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Open, Third Round, Las Vegas

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Final Round, Surrey, England

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

11:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC Dinos at LG Twins

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham

TENNIS

8 a.m.

NBC — French Open: Women's Final: Kenin vs. Swiatek, Roland Garros, Paris

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tanner Purintun returned the opening kick 80 yards for a touchdown and Linton-HMB was on its way to a 29-16 victory over Oakes. Zac Herr (10 yards), Kelsey Larson (3 yards) and Cole Moch (13 yards) added scoring runs for the Lions.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joel Stugelmeyer and Colin Deutscher each had two touchdown runs in Century’s 28-0 win over Williston. Del Gallagher had an interception for the Patriots, who improved to 4-3 on the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Down 12, Napoleon scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Emmons Central 28-12. Mike Sperle tossed touchdown passes of 29 and 47 yards to Larry Weigel. Emmons Central’s second TD came when Gary Hager flopped on a Napoleon fumble in the end zone.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Justin Verlander has seven double-digit strikeout games in the postseason, one more than Clayton Kershaw.

