Morning Kickoff: Oct. 10

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham

TENNIS

8 a.m.

NBC — French Open: Women's Final: Kenin vs. Swiatek, Roland Garros, Paris

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tanner Purintun returned the opening kick 80 yards for a touchdown and Linton-HMB was on its way to a 29-16 victory over Oakes. Zac Herr (10 yards), Kelsey Larson (3 yards) and Cole Moch (13 yards) added scoring runs for the Lions.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joel Stugelmeyer and Colin Deutscher each had two touchdown runs in Century’s 28-0 win over Williston. Del Gallagher had an interception for the Patriots, who improved to 4-3 on the season.