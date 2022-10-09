Morning Kickoff: Oct. 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Oct. 10

College golf: U-Mary at Sioux Falls tournament, 9 a.m.

College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

College golf: U-Mary at Sioux Falls tournament, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

College hockey: U-Mary at North Carolina State, 8:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Fall Classic, 4:30 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school girls swimming: Century at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Las Vegas at Kansas City

TV TODAY

CFL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — San Diego (WTA), Florence (ATP), Gijon (ATP), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Minot and St. Mary’s tied a late-season soccer game between the two teams at one apiece. After neither team scored in the first half, Ekow Annan broke the ice for Minot less than two minutes after half. St. Mary’s tied it up on a tally by Ryan Martire, who was assisted by Ben Weisbeck 14 minutes after the Annan goal. Thomas Gilchrist made 15 saves for the Saints.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A set play nine seconds into the second half and a momentarily distracted Bismarck goalie was all St. Mary’s needed in a 1-0 win over the Demons in boys soccer. Eric Christensen scored off a set play that caught Bismarck goalie Brent Nelson unprepared and poked the ball past him into the net. Nelson made 20 saves for the Demons, including 11 in the first half, but Bismarck couldn’t get their offense going against the Saints. St. Mary’s goalie John Udland made seven saves in the shutout.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College won its third game in four opportunities in the 1972 football season, defeating Dickinson State’s junior varsity team 28-8 at Hughes Field. Russ Kunz scored from five yards out and Russ Henegar broke the plane from three yards out to give the Mystics a 14-0 lead into halftime. Dickinson State’s JV squad made it 14-8 in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown pass, but the Mystics countered with a 25-yard touchdown run by Henegar and a 70-yard pick-six by Terry Kringstad to end any hope of a comeback.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2015, when the Vikings beat the Lions twice (26-16, 28-19) and the Bears once (23-20).

