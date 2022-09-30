Morning Kickoff: Oct. 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Oct. 1

Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Night 2, 6 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College football: Missouri State at North Dakota, Noon; Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.; Northern State at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College hockey: Manitoba at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. (exhibition); U-Mary vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, Noon; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 2 p.m.; championship: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 1 Minot, 4 p.m.

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.

High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Rugby Invitational.

High school girls swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Oct. 2

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Liberty, Noon, at Blaine, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Missouri State at UND

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Youngstown State at NDSU

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Northern State at U-Mary

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

CBS — Navy at Air Force

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

FOX — Michigan at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

6:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

ESPN2 — N.C. State at Clemson

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State at USC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: From, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Queens, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ashley Wanner and Mary Roller had 11 kills each in St. Mary’s in 3-1 win over Williston. Roller also had 34 digs for the Saints. Kala Frank had 22 assists. Allie Reisenauer had 19 assists and five aces.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Brittany Keller had 12 kills in Mandan’s 3-1 win over Williston. Deondra Thilmoni and Whitnery Longwell had two blocks apiece for the Braves, who got a combined six service aces from Tessa Fasching and Stacy Marquart to help along the way.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College defeated Lake Region Junior College 327-370 at Riverwood Golf Course behind first-place finisher Guy Otteson’s 78. Rich Bibelheimer (82), Dave Clark (83), and Ken Mehrer (84) finished out BJC’s scoring golfers. Lake Region Junior College was led on the day by Scott Gerell’s 86.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NSU leads the series 8-7.

