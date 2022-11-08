Morning Kickoff: Nov. 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Nov. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Nov. 10

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Class B Region 5 tournament at New Salem (5:30/7:30 p.m.).

Friday, Nov. 11

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; St. Thomas at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Central Oklahoma at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Central Oklahoma at U-Mary, 1 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Dakota Bowl at Fargodome: Class B 11-man championship, 9:10 a.m. Central Cass vs. No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Class B nine-man championship, Noon: No. 2 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 4 Cavalier; Class A championship, 3 p.m.: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Fargo North; Class AA championship, 6:40 p.m.: No. 8 Century vs. No. 3 Fargo Shanley.

High school girls swimming: State meet at West Fargo: 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at Seton Hall

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Cent. Michigan

ESPNU — N. Illinois at W. Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten semifinal: Ohio St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten semifinal: Indiana at Maryland

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge,

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

BSN -- Phoenix at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Anaheim

TENNIS

4 A.M. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals Round Robin; WTA: Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century tallied points in all 12 events, won seven en route to 481.5 points to win its second straight West Region girls swimming and diving championship. The Patriots beat out second-place Minot, who finished with 401 points, and Williston, who was third with 346. Century sophomore Dani Bergeson was key to the win for the Patriots, winning the 200 freestyle and backstroke, anchoring the winning 400 free relay and taking the first leg of the third-place 200 free relay. Bergeson’s 1:54.78 time in the 200 free broke the 20-year-old mark set by Mandan’s Suzie Helvig.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Tocker Pudwill took down Detroit’s Kwan Mannassah in the sixth round of their bout and went on to win an eight-round unanimous decision, improving his record to 39-4. With the win, Pudwill hoped to fight again in January. The undercard, which featured Shelby Pudwill, was cancelled.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Orest Meleschuk, who won the world curling championship in Germany with a narrow win over North Dakota’s Bob LaBonte, defeated LaBonte 9-4 in CBS championship curling. Meleschuk nabbed four points in the 10th end to settle the challenge between the Winnipeg foursome and the crew led by Grafton native LaBonte.

