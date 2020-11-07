 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 8

Morning Kickoff: Nov. 8

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Nov. 8

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Nov. 9

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

High school volleyball: West Region tournament, quarterfinals (at higher seed): No. 8 Watford City at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m.; No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Jamestown, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Minot at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Indianapolis

2:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Dallas

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Tampa Bay

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway

BOWLING

1/3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.

NBC — Cup of China, Chongqing, China

FISHING

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Final Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup, Final Round, Phoenix

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz, Game 1

NFL

Noon

CBS — Detroit at Minnesota

FOX — Carolina at Kansas City

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas

7:20 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

6 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at West Brom

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City

2:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State won the DAC-10 football title with a 21-0 victory over Black Hills State in the DAC Bowl at Fargo. The Blue Hawks led 7-0 through three quarters and tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth period. Cody Holland scored in the first quarter on a two-yard run. Dave Velasquez added two short scoring runs in the fourth quarter. DSU is rated No. 11 in the NAIA rankings.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes, led by Marie Spotted Bear and Olivia Spotted Horse, downed the University of Winnipeg 72-64 in women's basketball in Winnipeg. Spotted Bear scored 21 points and Spotted Horse added 11. With Spotted leading the way with 15 rebounds, the Thunderbirds controlled the boards 54-37.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo Shanley won its fourth consecutive state title game at the expense of the Bismarck Demons, claiming a 20-13 victory at Hughes Field. Bismarck let leads of 7-0 and 13-8 get away. The Deacons scored the final two touchdowns of the game to overtake the host Demons. Don White caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mike Pendergast to put Shanley up 14-13, and Don Bolgrean gave Shanley its final seven-point lead. Brian Mayer and Terry Kringstad scored for BHS. Mayer returned a punt 55 yards for a TD and Kringstad sprinted 74 yards for the second six-pointer.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings hold a commanding 76-39-2 head-to-head edge over Detroit. The two teams play today in Minneapolis.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News