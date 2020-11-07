Morning Kickoff: Nov. 8

FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State won the DAC-10 football title with a 21-0 victory over Black Hills State in the DAC Bowl at Fargo. The Blue Hawks led 7-0 through three quarters and tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth period. Cody Holland scored in the first quarter on a two-yard run. Dave Velasquez added two short scoring runs in the fourth quarter. DSU is rated No. 11 in the NAIA rankings.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes, led by Marie Spotted Bear and Olivia Spotted Horse, downed the University of Winnipeg 72-64 in women's basketball in Winnipeg. Spotted Bear scored 21 points and Spotted Horse added 11. With Spotted leading the way with 15 rebounds, the Thunderbirds controlled the boards 54-37.