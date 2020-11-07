Morning Kickoff: Nov. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Nov. 9
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, quarterfinals (at higher seed): No. 8 Watford City at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m.; No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Jamestown, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Minot at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Indianapolis
2:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Dallas
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Tampa Bay
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway
BOWLING
1/3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.
NBC — Cup of China, Chongqing, China
FISHING
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Final Round
3 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup, Final Round, Phoenix
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz, Game 1
NFL
Noon
CBS — Detroit at Minnesota
FOX — Carolina at Kansas City
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas
7:20 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
6 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at West Brom
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
2:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State won the DAC-10 football title with a 21-0 victory over Black Hills State in the DAC Bowl at Fargo. The Blue Hawks led 7-0 through three quarters and tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth period. Cody Holland scored in the first quarter on a two-yard run. Dave Velasquez added two short scoring runs in the fourth quarter. DSU is rated No. 11 in the NAIA rankings.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes, led by Marie Spotted Bear and Olivia Spotted Horse, downed the University of Winnipeg 72-64 in women's basketball in Winnipeg. Spotted Bear scored 21 points and Spotted Horse added 11. With Spotted leading the way with 15 rebounds, the Thunderbirds controlled the boards 54-37.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo Shanley won its fourth consecutive state title game at the expense of the Bismarck Demons, claiming a 20-13 victory at Hughes Field. Bismarck let leads of 7-0 and 13-8 get away. The Deacons scored the final two touchdowns of the game to overtake the host Demons. Don White caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mike Pendergast to put Shanley up 14-13, and Don Bolgrean gave Shanley its final seven-point lead. Brian Mayer and Terry Kringstad scored for BHS. Mayer returned a punt 55 yards for a TD and Kringstad sprinted 74 yards for the second six-pointer.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings hold a commanding 76-39-2 head-to-head edge over Detroit. The two teams play today in Minneapolis.
