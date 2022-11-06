Morning Kickoff: Nov. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Nov. 7

Class B volleyball: Region 5 tournament at New Salem, quarterfinals: Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later; Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later; Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Class B volleyball: Region 5 tournament at New Salem: semifinals (5:30/7:30 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Nov. 10

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Class B Region 5 tournament at New Salem (5:30/7:30 p.m.).

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Baltimore at New Orleans

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

BTN — South Dakota at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

ESPNU — E. Illinois at Illinois

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

8:15 p.m.

BSN — New York at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at New Orleans

ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL

6 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Boston

TENNIS

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals, Singles and Doubles Championships

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals, Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals, Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High reached its sixth straight Dakota Bowl with a 22-8 defeat of West Fargo, with all scoring in the game coming in the second half. In the first half, the Demons had a 76-64 advantage in yardage gained, but no score came for either team until Layne Johs bullied his way into the end zone from three yards out for a 7-0 lead. The Packers took an 8-7 lead on a Preston Lehmann five-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run, but Ben Jolliffe ran in a four-yard score and competed a two-point conversion for Bismarck with 6:50 to go, and then Johs iced the win with a 19-yard touchdown run with two minutes to go.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): It took five sets, but Century edged out a 3-2 win over Minot (15-10, 15-17, 10-15, 15-3, 15-6). Cyd Froelich had 16 kills for the Patriots, Jessica Mowder had 13 kills and 15 digs, and Sara Korte had 12 kills, six blocks, and six digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Three North Dakotans, including one from Mandan, were among six that would go on to represent the Minnesota Vikings at the National Football Conference “Punt, pass and kick” competition. Thirteen-year-old Douglas Schlosser of Mandan, along with Fargo eight-year-old Darin Kilfoyl and eleven-year-old Steven Herbel of Grafton, would all go on to represent their various age groups in the competition.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2010 season, when the Jets entered their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record and on a five-game winning streak.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.