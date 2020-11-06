Morning Kickoff: Nov. 7

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Nov. 7
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (Division I), 7 p.m.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Kindred at St. Mary’s
3 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hillsboro-Central Valley
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Phoenix Raceway
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Heavyweights: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
CBS — Air Force at Army
11 a.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Texas
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
FOX — Arizona State at USC
FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — Florida at Georgia
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Arizona at Utah
FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU
3 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Stanford at Oregon
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
9:30 p.m.
FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course
3 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup, Phoenix Country Club
HORSE RACING
11 a.m./1:30
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Lexington, Ky.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fourth-ranked Bismarck took down top-ranked West Fargo 24-20 in the semifinals of the AAA football playoffs at West Fargo. Channing Mann rushed for 154 yards, including touchdown runs of 35, 21 and two yards. Tyson Gibson scored from a yard out for BHS, now 9-2. West Fargo, which had beaten Bismarck earlier in the season, dropped to 8-2.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century won five of the 12 events, but Williston won the team title in the West Region girls swimming and diving meet at Williston. The Coyotes didn't crown a single individual champion while piling up 427.5 points. Century was second with 419.5. Individual winners for Century were Lydia Engberg (200 freestyle), Veronica Herrmann (breaststroke) and Dani Bergeson (butterfly). The Patriots also won two relays.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The addition of bleachers behind the east end zone has raised the seating capacity at Hughes Field for the East-West playoff game between Bismarck and Fargo Shanley to 5,500. The extra bleachers are on loan from the World War Memorial Building. All three Hughes Field ticket booths will be open prior to the game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2017, West Fargo defeated Minot 56-28 for the AAA title. Since 2007, only the 2014 and 2017 championship games did not feature a Bismarck team.
