Morning Kickoff: Nov. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Saturday, Nov. 7

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (Division I), 7 p.m.

High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Kindred at St. Mary’s

3 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hillsboro-Central Valley

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Phoenix Raceway

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — Heavyweights: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBS — Air Force at Army

11 a.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Texas

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

FOX — Arizona State at USC

FS1 — Michigan at Indiana

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Cincinnati

CBS — Florida at Georgia

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Arizona at Utah

FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU

3 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Stanford at Oregon

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

9:30 p.m.

FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course

3 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup, Phoenix Country Club

HORSE RACING

11 a.m./1:30

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Lexington, Ky.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fourth-ranked Bismarck took down top-ranked West Fargo 24-20 in the semifinals of the AAA football playoffs at West Fargo. Channing Mann rushed for 154 yards, including touchdown runs of 35, 21 and two yards. Tyson Gibson scored from a yard out for BHS, now 9-2. West Fargo, which had beaten Bismarck earlier in the season, dropped to 8-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century won five of the 12 events, but Williston won the team title in the West Region girls swimming and diving meet at Williston. The Coyotes didn't crown a single individual champion while piling up 427.5 points. Century was second with 419.5. Individual winners for Century were Lydia Engberg (200 freestyle), Veronica Herrmann (breaststroke) and Dani Bergeson (butterfly). The Patriots also won two relays.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The addition of bleachers behind the east end zone has raised the seating capacity at Hughes Field for the East-West playoff game between Bismarck and Fargo Shanley to 5,500. The extra bleachers are on loan from the World War Memorial Building. All three Hughes Field ticket booths will be open prior to the game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 2017, West Fargo defeated Minot 56-28 for the AAA title. Since 2007, only the 2014 and 2017 championship games did not feature a Bismarck team.

