Morning Kickoff: Nov. 7

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fourth-ranked Bismarck took down top-ranked West Fargo 24-20 in the semifinals of the AAA football playoffs at West Fargo. Channing Mann rushed for 154 yards, including touchdown runs of 35, 21 and two yards. Tyson Gibson scored from a yard out for BHS, now 9-2. West Fargo, which had beaten Bismarck earlier in the season, dropped to 8-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century won five of the 12 events, but Williston won the team title in the West Region girls swimming and diving meet at Williston. The Coyotes didn't crown a single individual champion while piling up 427.5 points. Century was second with 419.5. Individual winners for Century were Lydia Engberg (200 freestyle), Veronica Herrmann (breaststroke) and Dani Bergeson (butterfly). The Patriots also won two relays.