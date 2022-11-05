Morning Kickoff: Nov. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 6
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament at New Town.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament at New Town; St. Scholastica (Minn.) at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
Monday, Nov. 7
Class B volleyball: Region 5 tournament at New Salem, quarterfinals: Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later; Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later; Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Class B volleyball: Region 5 tournament at New Salem: semifinals (5:30/7:30 p.m.).
RADIO TODAY
NFL
10 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Detroit
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Washington
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tennessee at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Championship race, Phoenix Raceway
CFL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal: Calgary at British Columbia
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Championship: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Boyds, Md.
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Championship: Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Mexico Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Miami at Chicago
FOX — Minnesota at Washington
3:25 p.m.
CBS — L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Tennessee at Kansas City
NHL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Carolina
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One Final: Chattanooga at South Georgia
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 7: Philadelphia at Houston
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Connor Gaarder had a hat trick as North Dakota beat Boston University 4-2 in Grand Forks. Rocco Grimaldi iced the win with an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left. Clarke Saunders made 20 saves for North Dakota.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Dan Sparks’ goal at the 33-minute mark lifted the University of Mary to a 1-0 win over MSU-Billings. David Widdison made one save for the Marauders in the victory.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s running back Craig Hessinger finished second in the WDA in rushing yards with 599. Overall, the Saints gained 1,159 yards on the ground. Quarterback John Roberts threw for 499 yards on the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)