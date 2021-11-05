Morning Kickoff: Nov. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Nov. 6
College basketball: BSC and United Tribes at Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.
College cross country: NCAA regional championships at Joplin, Mo.
College football: Youngstown State at North Dakota, Noon; North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.
College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Winona State, 11 a.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Nova Southeastern at Billings, Mont., Noon.
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Concordia Cobber Open, 9 a.m.
High school football: Class B semifinals.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet at BSC Aquatic Center.
People are also reading…
NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Youngstown State at UND
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at SDSU
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot State at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR – Denver at UND
NAHL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Championship race, Phoenix Raceway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
CBS — Army at Air Force
11 a.m.
ABC — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ESPN — Missouri at Georgia
ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota
FOX — Ohio St. at Nebraska
FS1 — Kansas St. at Kansas
2:30 p.m.
ABC — NDSU at SDSU
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Cincinnati
FOX — Baylor at TCU
FS1 — Penn St. at Maryland
NBC — Navy at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Washington
FOX — Indiana at Michigan
FS1 — Texas at Iowa St.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTSA at UTEP
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Hawaii
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WWT Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club
HORSE RACING
1:30/7 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Del Mar, Calif.
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: United at Brighton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College routed the Winnipeg Wesmen 96-55 in season opener. Sasha Golus led seven Mystics in double figures with 24 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ashley Fridley scored 19 points and Amber Heiser 18 in Dickinson’s 56-41 win over St. Mary’s. The Saints were led by Courtney Jacobson’s game-high 20 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bill Cripe cleared the field for the top score in area bowling. Cripe’s 268 in the All Star League was 20 pins better than Tom Porter in the Town & Country League.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU leads the series 63-43-5.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)