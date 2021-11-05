 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 6

MORNING KICKOFF 

Saturday, Nov. 6

College basketball: BSC and United Tribes at Mon-Dak Preseason tournament at New Town.

College cross country: NCAA regional championships at Joplin, Mo.

College football: Youngstown State at North Dakota, Noon; North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; Minot State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Winona State, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Nova Southeastern at Billings, Mont., Noon.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Concordia Cobber Open, 9 a.m.

High school football: Class B semifinals.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet at BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Youngstown State at UND

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at SDSU

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot State at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR – Denver at UND

NAHL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Championship race, Phoenix Raceway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBS — Army at Air Force

11 a.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at North Carolina

ESPN — Missouri at Georgia

ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota

FOX — Ohio St. at Nebraska

FS1 — Kansas St. at Kansas

2:30 p.m.

ABC — NDSU at SDSU

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Cincinnati

FOX — Baylor at TCU

FS1 — Penn St. at Maryland

NBC — Navy at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Washington

FOX — Indiana at Michigan

FS1 — Texas at Iowa St.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTSA at UTEP

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Hawaii

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: WWT Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club

 

HORSE RACING

1:30/7 p.m.

NBCSN/NBC — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Del Mar, Calif.

 

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: United at Brighton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College routed the Winnipeg Wesmen 96-55 in season opener. Sasha Golus led seven Mystics in double figures with 24 points.   

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ashley Fridley scored 19 points and Amber Heiser 18 in Dickinson’s 56-41 win over St. Mary’s. The Saints were led by Courtney Jacobson’s game-high 20 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bill Cripe cleared the field for the top score in area bowling. Cripe’s 268 in the All Star League was 20 pins better than Tom Porter in the Town & Country League.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU leads the series 63-43-5.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

Related to this story

