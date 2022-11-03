Morning Kickoff: Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 4

College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes, 10:15 a.m., New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Central CC, Northwest Plains District playoffs, 7 p.m.

High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5College cross country: Northern Sun Championships at Wayne, Neb, men (10 a.m.), women (11:15 a.m.).

College football: North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.

College hockey: Williston State vs. U-Mary in Dickinson, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Central CC, Northwest Plains District playoffs, 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College women’s swimming: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Yellowjacket Open. Rochester, Minn, 10 a.m.

High school football: Class B 9-man semifinals; Class B 11-man semifinals.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet at Mandan, 10:30 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) — Fargo Shanley at Mandan

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) — North Dakota at Omaha

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs—Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

NHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris (ATP), Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris (ATP) Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin

7 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

