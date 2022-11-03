Morning Kickoff: Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 4
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes, 10:15 a.m., New Town.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State at Central CC, Northwest Plains District playoffs, 7 p.m.
High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5College cross country: Northern Sun Championships at Wayne, Neb, men (10 a.m.), women (11:15 a.m.).
College football: North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
College hockey: Williston State vs. U-Mary in Dickinson, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.
College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Central CC, Northwest Plains District playoffs, 11 a.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.
College women’s swimming: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Yellowjacket Open. Rochester, Minn, 10 a.m.
High school football: Class B 9-man semifinals; Class B 11-man semifinals.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet at Mandan, 10:30 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) — Fargo Shanley at Mandan
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) — North Dakota at Omaha
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs—Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Boston
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris (ATP), Quarterfinals
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris (ATP) Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin
7 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin
