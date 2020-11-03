Morning Kickoff: Nov. 4

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Bismarck Demons and the Fargo Shanley Deacons remain the first- and second-ranked Class A high school teams in the state as they head for the mythical state championship football game at Hughes Field. In the final Associated Press grid poll of the year, Bismarck, 8-1, pulled in 11 first-place votes and garnered 137 points. Shanley, 6-1-1, collected the other three first-place votes and tallied 119 points. Wahpeton, Williston and Fargo South completed the top five.