Morning Kickoff: Nov. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Nov. 5
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 6
High school football: Class AAA playoffs, semifinals: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Saturday, Nov. 7
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, San Antonio
9 p.m.
FS1 — Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, San Antonio
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — Welterweights: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio at Central Michigan
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Northern Illinois
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Missouri
GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: LG Twins at Doosan Bears
3:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — Playoff: Doosan Bears at LG Twins
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Paris Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minnesota-Duluth's Reegan Lloyd converted on a penalty kick at 67:21 in a 1-0 victory over the University of Mary in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun women's soccer tournament. U-Mary outshot the host Bulldogs 13-5, but could not figure out Duluth goalkeeper Hannah Bengston. The Marauders finish their season 7-7-5.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Three Northern State players combined for 43 kills as the Wolves claimed a 3-0 road volleyball victory from the University of Mary. Michelle Wisel led the way for Northern with 19 kills, followed by Shanna Dahl with 13 and Christi Lucas 11. Angie Robinson and Robin Krile carried much of the offensive load for the host Marauders with 15 and 14 kills, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Bismarck Demons and the Fargo Shanley Deacons remain the first- and second-ranked Class A high school teams in the state as they head for the mythical state championship football game at Hughes Field. In the final Associated Press grid poll of the year, Bismarck, 8-1, pulled in 11 first-place votes and garnered 137 points. Shanley, 6-1-1, collected the other three first-place votes and tallied 119 points. Wahpeton, Williston and Fargo South completed the top five.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Adam Vinatieri (2,673), Morten Andersen (2,544), Gary Anderson (2,434), Jason Hanson (2,150), John Carney (2,062), Matt Stover (2,004) and George Blanda (2,002) have scored more than 2,000 points.
