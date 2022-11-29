Morning Kickoff: Nov. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Nov. 30

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 1

College men’s basketball: University of Mary at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: University of Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Mandan, 5:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.; Jamestown at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City, Killdeer at Legacy Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Century, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Moorhead, Minn., 7:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Wayzata, Minn., 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.; Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Butler

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Duke

ESPN2 — Purdue at Florida St.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Miami

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — SE Louisiana at Xavier

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Indiana

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Boston College at Nebraska

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Australian Open, First Round, Victoria Golf Club

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Memphis at Minnesota

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Chicago

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — World Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. France

FS1 — World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Denmark

1 p.m.

FOX — World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina

FS1 — World Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary women’s cross country team finished 13th at the national meet in Joplin, thanks in large part to excellent final races from Melissa Agnew and Dakota Wolf. Both Agnew and Wolf earned All-American honors. Agnew finished seventh in a time of 20:29.9. Wolf crossed 29th in a time of 21:11.0. It was Agnew’s third time earning cross country All-American honors, while Wolf earned the honor for the second time.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s lineman Matt Danks and Dickinson wide receiver-defensive back Troy Ott were both named to the All-West Region football team as two-way players for the second consecutive season. Danks, a senior, was honored as a two-way tackle in his junior season, then was honored as a guard and defensive end in his final high school season. Also on the two-way list were Mandan quarterback/defensive back Jack Schuh, Bismarck’s running back/kick returner Weston Dressler and Trent Johnson (running back/defensive back) and Jon Degner (guard/defensive lineman) of Century.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Defending state champion St. Mary opened its title defense with a 71-53 win over Rugby. Tim Evenson had 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Saints. Steve McDonald netted 17 points and Mark Giles added 13 points and nine rebounds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

South Dakota State has made 11 straight postseason appearances.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)