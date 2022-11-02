Morning Kickoff: Nov. 3

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Nov. 3
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 4
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes, 10:15 a.m., New Town.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.
High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
College cross country: Northern Sun Championships at Wayne, Neb., 10 a.m. (men), 11:15 a.m. (women).
College football: North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
College hockey: Williston State vs. U-Mary in Dickinson, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.
College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.
College women’s swimming: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Jamestown Jimmie Open, 9 a.m.
High school football: Class B 9-man semifinals; Class B 11-man semifinals.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet at Mandan, 10:30 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Houston
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten semifinals: Nebraska vs. Michigan St.
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten semifinals: Penn St. vs. Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Mexico Championship, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL
7:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN – Seattle at Minnesota
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Paris, Round robin finals
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jaime Murschel bombed 24 kills for Beulah as the Miners outlasted Dickinson Trinity 3-2 in the District 14 Tournament game. Murschel also had 17 digs and three aces as Beulah rallied to win the match 25-22 and 15-13 after trailing 2-1. Nicole Schramm added 13 kills in the victory. Lakin Kessler dished out 51 assists for the Miners. Alyson Schieno slammed 26 kills for Dickinson Trinity.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): They didn’t get any style points for it, but the University of Mary emerged from its season opener with a 73-65 win over Great Falls. Marauders’ head coach Roger Haug played all 15 rostered players. Sarah Leer led the Marauders with 16 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota State defensive back Keith Krebsbach was named the North Central Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Against South Dakota State, the 5-9, 165-pounder from Glencoe, Minn., had three interceptions and eight tackles for the Bison in their 34-16 victory. Krebsbach returned one of three picks for a touchdown.
TRIVIA ANSWER
UND leads Omaha 28-17-1.
