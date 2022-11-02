Morning Kickoff: Nov. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Nov. 3

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 4

College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes, 10:15 a.m., New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.

High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

College cross country: Northern Sun Championships at Wayne, Neb., 10 a.m. (men), 11:15 a.m. (women).

College football: North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.

College hockey: Williston State vs. U-Mary in Dickinson, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College volleyball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College and United Tribes at Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament at New Town.

College women’s swimming: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Jamestown Jimmie Open, 9 a.m.

High school football: Class B 9-man semifinals; Class B 11-man semifinals.

High school girls swimming: West Region meet at Mandan, 10:30 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Houston

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten semifinals: Nebraska vs. Michigan St.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten semifinals: Penn St. vs. Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Mexico Championship, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Japan Classic, Second Round, Seta Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Seattle at Minnesota

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Paris, Round robin finals

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Jaime Murschel bombed 24 kills for Beulah as the Miners outlasted Dickinson Trinity 3-2 in the District 14 Tournament game. Murschel also had 17 digs and three aces as Beulah rallied to win the match 25-22 and 15-13 after trailing 2-1. Nicole Schramm added 13 kills in the victory. Lakin Kessler dished out 51 assists for the Miners. Alyson Schieno slammed 26 kills for Dickinson Trinity.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): They didn’t get any style points for it, but the University of Mary emerged from its season opener with a 73-65 win over Great Falls. Marauders’ head coach Roger Haug played all 15 rostered players. Sarah Leer led the Marauders with 16 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota State defensive back Keith Krebsbach was named the North Central Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Against South Dakota State, the 5-9, 165-pounder from Glencoe, Minn., had three interceptions and eight tackles for the Bison in their 34-16 victory. Krebsbach returned one of three picks for a touchdown.

