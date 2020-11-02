Morning Kickoff: Nov. 3

TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan let a 2-0 lead get away in a 3-2 West Region volleyball loss at Jamestown. The Braves took the first two games decisively, 25-11, 25-15. Jamestown responded with three in a row, 25-19, 25-15, 15-8. Nikki Schmitz was a stalwart for the winning Blue Jays with 20 kills, a block and three aces. Elizabeth Meyer and Amber Riopelle led the Mandan attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Lexi Goldade added eight kills and five blocks for the Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Thanks to six 3-pointers, four by Mandy Holden, in the final seven minutes and two enormous free throws by Juili Mork, Century upset Dickinson 51-50 in the quarterfinals of the West Region girls basketball tournament. The sixth-seeded Patriots erased a 16-point deficit in the game's final seven minutes.