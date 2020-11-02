Morning Kickoff: Nov. 3

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Underwood at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Nov. 5
High school volleyball: West Region play-in games.
Friday, Nov. 6
High school football: Class AAA playoffs, semifinals: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Saturday, Nov. 7
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, semifinals: Kindred at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field.
High school girls swimming: West Region meet, Williston, 1:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
3:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: LG Twins at Doosan bears
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan let a 2-0 lead get away in a 3-2 West Region volleyball loss at Jamestown. The Braves took the first two games decisively, 25-11, 25-15. Jamestown responded with three in a row, 25-19, 25-15, 15-8. Nikki Schmitz was a stalwart for the winning Blue Jays with 20 kills, a block and three aces. Elizabeth Meyer and Amber Riopelle led the Mandan attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Lexi Goldade added eight kills and five blocks for the Braves.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Thanks to six 3-pointers, four by Mandy Holden, in the final seven minutes and two enormous free throws by Juili Mork, Century upset Dickinson 51-50 in the quarterfinals of the West Region girls basketball tournament. The sixth-seeded Patriots erased a 16-point deficit in the game's final seven minutes.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College's cross country season ended at the Region 13 junior college meet at Rochester, Minn. The Mystics placed fifth with 114 points. Dale Krieger was the top BJC finisher, placing 16th on the four-mile course in 23:25. He was followed by Mystic teammates Bruce Guler (19th), Doug Porter (22nd), Jerry Ziemann (25th) and Bob LeClair (32nd). Anoka-Ramsey took the team title with a tally of 31.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2018, the Indianapolis Colts started the season 1-5 but won nine of their last 10 games to make the playoffs with a record of 10-6.
