Morning Kickoff: Nov. 29

10 YEARS AGO (2010): West Fargo scored five unanswered goals to earn a 6-4 home boys hockey victory over Century. The five-goal Packer barrage wiped out a three-goal Century lead. The Patriots built a 4-1 lead on tallies by Brady Spooner, Zach Holman, Tanner Megal and Jake Dehne. Dusty Manyer scored two goals and picked up an assist for West Fargo.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Penny Splichal of Dickinson took first place in the Foot Locker Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships in Kenosha, Wis. Splichal won the 5-K girls race by 15 seconds. Her winning time was 17:23. Splichal qualified for the Foot Locker national meet in Orlando, Fla., in December.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Rugby stormed into a 24-11 lead, then held on to eke out a 56-53 victory over St. Mary's in the Saints' season opener. St. Mary's cut the deficit to four points at halftime, but trailed the Panthers 49-36 going into the fourth quarter. Four Saints scored in double figures, paced by junior Dave Clark, who tossed in 15.

