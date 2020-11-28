Morning Kickoff: Nov. 29

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 29
Monday, Nov. 30
Tuesday, Dec. 1
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Carolina at Minnesota
3 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – New Orleans at Denver
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at Green Bay
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Massachusetts at Ohio State
Noon
ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: 3rd-Place Game, Kansas City
1 p.m.
BTN — Mount St. Mary's at Maryland
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: Championship, Kansas City
3 p.m.
BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech
5 p.m.
BTN — Oakland at Michigan
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, South Africa
NFL
Noon
CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis
FOX — Carolina at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
2 p.m.
ABC — MLS Semifinal: New England at Orlando City
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Semifinal: Nashville at Columbus Crew
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): West Fargo scored five unanswered goals to earn a 6-4 home boys hockey victory over Century. The five-goal Packer barrage wiped out a three-goal Century lead. The Patriots built a 4-1 lead on tallies by Brady Spooner, Zach Holman, Tanner Megal and Jake Dehne. Dusty Manyer scored two goals and picked up an assist for West Fargo.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Penny Splichal of Dickinson took first place in the Foot Locker Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships in Kenosha, Wis. Splichal won the 5-K girls race by 15 seconds. Her winning time was 17:23. Splichal qualified for the Foot Locker national meet in Orlando, Fla., in December.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Rugby stormed into a 24-11 lead, then held on to eke out a 56-53 victory over St. Mary's in the Saints' season opener. St. Mary's cut the deficit to four points at halftime, but trailed the Panthers 49-36 going into the fourth quarter. Four Saints scored in double figures, paced by junior Dave Clark, who tossed in 15.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Boise State, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin have not had losing seasons in the last 15 years. Penn State (1-5) will have its streak snapped this season. LSU was 3-3 going into Saturday night’s game against No. 5 Texas A&M. The Tigers’ last two games are against No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida.
