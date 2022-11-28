Morning Kickoff: Nov. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 29
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
College wrestling: U-Mary at Jamestown Open, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Mandan, 5:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.; Jamestown at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City, Killdeer at Legacy Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Century, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Moorhead, Minn., 7:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Wayzata, Minn., 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.; Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shaunna Knife registered a double-double with 17 point and 10 rebounds for the University of Mary in its 69-44 win over Valley City State. McKenzie Foster added 12 points for the Marauders, who improved to 5-2. The Vikings, who lost for the first time in five games, did not have any players reach double figures in points.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Janelle Olson and Paul Kohler of Bismarck were repeat winners of the 13th annual 5-kilometer Turkey Trot, which began and ended at Riverwood Golf Course.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Frank Bruels pumped in 24 points for Minot State in the Beavers’ 100-83 victory over Dakota State in Madison, S.D. Kurt Carlson scored 18 points for the Beavers. Steve Dentz added 17. Cliff Anderson poured in a game-high 34 points for Dakota State.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU and Montana played twice in 2015 with each team winning once.
