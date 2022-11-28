Morning Kickoff: Nov. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 29

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

College wrestling: U-Mary at Jamestown Open, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Mandan, 5:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.; Jamestown at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City, Killdeer at Legacy Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Century, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Moorhead, Minn., 7:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Wayzata, Minn., 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.; Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIU Brooklyn at St. John's

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Louisville

ESPNU — Penn St. at Clemson

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Illinois

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Marquette

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Iowa

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Portland

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Senegal

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. England

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shaunna Knife registered a double-double with 17 point and 10 rebounds for the University of Mary in its 69-44 win over Valley City State. McKenzie Foster added 12 points for the Marauders, who improved to 5-2. The Vikings, who lost for the first time in five games, did not have any players reach double figures in points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Janelle Olson and Paul Kohler of Bismarck were repeat winners of the 13th annual 5-kilometer Turkey Trot, which began and ended at Riverwood Golf Course.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Frank Bruels pumped in 24 points for Minot State in the Beavers’ 100-83 victory over Dakota State in Madison, S.D. Kurt Carlson scored 18 points for the Beavers. Steve Dentz added 17. Cliff Anderson poured in a game-high 34 points for Dakota State.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU and Montana played twice in 2015 with each team winning once.

