Morning Kickoff: Nov. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Nov. 28

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Nov. 29

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Nov. 30

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- Minot at Bismarck

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — South Carolina vs. Liberty, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

7 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Penn State at Michigan

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson

CBS — Auburn at Alabama

ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State

3 p.m.

FOX — San Jose State at Boise State

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Utah at Washington

7 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

GOLF

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, 3rd Round, South Africa

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Brom

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ashley Blue scored in overtime to lead Bottineau to a 4-3 victory over Mandan in high school girls hockey in Bottineau. Blue scored all four Bottineau goals, one shorthanded as the host Braves overcame a 3-1 deficit. Maddie Huber had a goal and two assists for Mandan.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary scored just 26 points in the second half, but held off Concordia University of Irvine, Calif., for a 69-67 road win in college men's basketball. James Battle paced the Marauder attack with 26 points. James Gould and Doug Wick pitched in 17 and 15, respectively for the winners. Lance Marquardt scored 22 points for Concordia.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Neil Dahner scored 24 points to lead Reeder to a season-opening 54-49 basketball victory on the road at Buffalo, S.D. Jerry Olson and Dennis Clapper added 10 points apiece for the winning Rockets. Five players fouled out in the contest. Reeder lost Neil Hofland, Paul Wagner and Clapper to fouls. Buffalo had Matt Sacrison and Gary Clanton disqualified.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Vikings hold an 8-6 advantage over Carolina. The Panthers won the last meeting 31-24 in the 2017 season.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

