Morning Kickoff: Nov. 28

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ashley Blue scored in overtime to lead Bottineau to a 4-3 victory over Mandan in high school girls hockey in Bottineau. Blue scored all four Bottineau goals, one shorthanded as the host Braves overcame a 3-1 deficit. Maddie Huber had a goal and two assists for Mandan.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary scored just 26 points in the second half, but held off Concordia University of Irvine, Calif., for a 69-67 road win in college men's basketball. James Battle paced the Marauder attack with 26 points. James Gould and Doug Wick pitched in 17 and 15, respectively for the winners. Lance Marquardt scored 22 points for Concordia.