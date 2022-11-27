Morning Kickoff: Nov. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Nov. 28

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

College wrestling: U-Mary at Jamestown Open, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Mandan, 5:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.; Jamestown at Century-St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City, Killdeer at Legacy Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Century, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m., Armory; Turtle Mountain CC at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Moorhead, Minn., 7:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Wayzata, Minn., 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 3 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.; Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Northwestern

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Washington

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

SOCCER

7 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana

10 a.m.

FOX — World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.

FOX — World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): After splitting a pair of games against Brookings (loss) and Austin (win), Bismarck Bobcats captain Adam Knochenmus was named the NAHL Central Division star of the week. Knochenmus had a goal and six assists in the two games. Knochenmus and Patrick Moore are tied for the team-lead in points with 20.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck’s Tim Olson finished the Arizona Fall League with a batting average of .374. “I was at .420 and went 0-for-16. I was hitting the ball decent, but it was just kind of going at people. But I’ll take .374,” Olson said. The 6-2, 200-pound right-handed hitting shortstop hit .273 for El Paso, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double AA team, during the minor league season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College broke open a tight battle against Dickinson State to win its first game in the Bismarck Classic basketball tournament, 102-87. Junior college transfers Pablo Ronderos and Jim Hughes kept Mary in the game in the first half, scoring 27 of the team’s 41 points over the opening 20 minutes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

On Nov. 18, 2000, Michigan beat Ohio State 38-26 in Columbus.

