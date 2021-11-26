Morning Kickoff: Nov. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Nov. 27
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Moorhead, Minn.
College women’s basketball: Presentation at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Fargo North; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:15 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Nov. 28
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at UND
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Presentation at U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Marshall at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBS — Alabama at Auburn
ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU
FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m.
FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at USC
FS1 — California at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
NBA
5 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Philadelphia
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds at Brighton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Hanson stopped 44 shots in goal for Century in a 3-1 road win over West Fargo. Marcus Absalter, Tanner Schulz and Cyril Nagurski scored for Century.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck opened its season with a 1-0 win over Fargo South. Kelly Clement scored in the second period, assisted by Nick Clausnitzer and Brock Sturlaugson. Goalie Blake Preszler stopped all 13 shots he faced.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): John Thorpe’s 18 points topped St. Mary’s in its 65-37 season-opening win over Rugby. Ron Clark added 13 points for the Saints. Paul Bauman had 11. Rugby was led by 10 each from Dan Schneibel and Doug Jaeger.
TRIVIA ANSWER
San Francisco 24-23-1.
