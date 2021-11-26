 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 27

MORNING KICKOFF 

Saturday, Nov. 27

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Winona State at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s basketball: Presentation at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Fargo North; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:15 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Nov. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at UND

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Presentation at U-Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Marshall at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

ESPN — Florida St. at Florida

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

CBS — Alabama at Auburn

ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU

FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

7 p.m.

FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at USC

FS1 — California at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

 

NBA

5 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Philadelphia

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds at Brighton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Hanson stopped 44 shots in goal for Century in a 3-1 road win over West Fargo. Marcus Absalter, Tanner Schulz and Cyril Nagurski scored for Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck opened its season with a 1-0 win over Fargo South. Kelly Clement scored in the second period, assisted by Nick Clausnitzer and Brock Sturlaugson. Goalie Blake Preszler stopped all 13 shots he faced. 

50 YEARS AGO (1971): John Thorpe’s 18 points topped St. Mary’s in its 65-37 season-opening win over Rugby. Ron Clark added 13 points for the Saints. Paul Bauman had 11. Rugby was led by 10 each from Dan Schneibel and Doug Jaeger.

TRIVIA ANSWER

San Francisco 24-23-1.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

