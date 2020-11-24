Morning Kickoff: Nov. 25

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Nov. 25
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Thursday, Nov. 26
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 27
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
RADIO THURSDAY
11 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Detroit
3 p.m.
KXMR – Washington at Dallas
7 p.m.
KXMR – Baltimore at Pittsburgh
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska
FS1 — Oakland at Xavier
1 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois
ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State
ESPN2 — St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
FS1 — Fairfield at Providence
3 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington)
ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan
FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown
5 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler
6 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls,
7 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana
FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
9 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin
FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette
TV THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls,
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Malalane, South Africa
NFL
11:30 a.m.
CBS — Houston at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Dallas
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century got pins from Tyrell Miller at 171 pounds, Landon Schmidt at 189, Meyer Bohn at 215 and Joe Jackson at 275 in a 56-9 season-opening wrestling victory over Jamestown. Mitch Ova won by fall at 125 for Jamestown and Brent Mittleider earned a decision at 145.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mark Tupa and Brock Holen scored two goals apiece to lead Hazen-Beulah to a 10-3 boys hockey victory over Wahpeton-Breckenridge at Hazen. Hazen-Beulah scored the final six goals of the game to sew up its first victory. Shots on net favored Hazen-Beulah 40-21.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The McClusky Dragons have six returning lettermen from last year's basketball team, which posted a 16-8 mark, but only two have much varsity experience. They are senior guard Dave Froelich and 6-foot-2 junior forward Bob Schindler. The other letter winners are 6-3 junior Ed Hausauer, 6-2 junior Bob Krebs, 6-0 sophomore Keith Schindler and senior Kent Regan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tony Gonzalez holds the record for NFL games by a tight end with 270. Jason Witten of the Las Vegas Raiders has played in 265.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!