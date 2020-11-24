Morning Kickoff: Nov. 25

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The McClusky Dragons have six returning lettermen from last year's basketball team, which posted a 16-8 mark, but only two have much varsity experience. They are senior guard Dave Froelich and 6-foot-2 junior forward Bob Schindler. The other letter winners are 6-3 junior Ed Hausauer, 6-2 junior Bob Krebs, 6-0 sophomore Keith Schindler and senior Kent Regan.