Morning Kickoff: Nov. 25

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Nov. 25

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Thursday, Nov. 26

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 27

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

RADIO THURSDAY

11 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Detroit

3 p.m.

KXMR – Washington at Dallas

7 p.m.

KXMR – Baltimore at Pittsburgh

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska

FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

1 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois

ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State

ESPN2 — St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS1 — Fairfield at Providence

3 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington)

ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan

FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown

5 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler

6 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls,

7 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana

FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin

FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette

TV THURSDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls,

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Malalane, South Africa

NFL

11:30 a.m.

CBS — Houston at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Dallas

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century got pins from Tyrell Miller at 171 pounds, Landon Schmidt at 189, Meyer Bohn at 215 and Joe Jackson at 275 in a 56-9 season-opening wrestling victory over Jamestown. Mitch Ova won by fall at 125 for Jamestown and Brent Mittleider earned a decision at 145.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mark Tupa and Brock Holen scored two goals apiece to lead Hazen-Beulah to a 10-3 boys hockey victory over Wahpeton-Breckenridge at Hazen. Hazen-Beulah scored the final six goals of the game to sew up its first victory. Shots on net favored Hazen-Beulah 40-21.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The McClusky Dragons have six returning lettermen from last year's basketball team, which posted a 16-8 mark, but only two have much varsity experience. They are senior guard Dave Froelich and 6-foot-2 junior forward Bob Schindler. The other letter winners are 6-3 junior Ed Hausauer, 6-2 junior Bob Krebs, 6-0 sophomore Keith Schindler and senior Kent Regan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tony Gonzalez holds the record for NFL games by a tight end with 270. Jason Witten of the Las Vegas Raiders has played in 265.

