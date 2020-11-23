Morning Kickoff: Nov. 24

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
No local events schedule.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Thursday, Nov. 26
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota
KOREAN SERIES (KBO)
3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Game 6: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Seoul, South Korea
3:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Game 7: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS First round: Nashville SC at Toronto FC
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS First round: New England at Philadelphia Union
FS2 — CONCACAF: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16
9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS First round: LA FC at Seattle, First Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Both lineups had some notable absentees as defending state champion Bismarck opened the wrestling season with a 42-27 dual win at Mandan. There were four pins in the dual, three by Bismarck wrestlers. Drew Spaulding, Drew Kary and Nick Nelson of the Demons won by fall at 145, 189 and 275 pounds, respectively. Mandan's Keenan Ternes garnered a pin at 119.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Only in hockey do kids have to make this choice. Get good enough, and the decision must be made: High school or juniors? Justin Kringstad has had to make that choice each of the past two seasons, with the same result. Kringstad will return on the blue line for his senior season at Bismarck High School.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): T.J. Walter, a Watkins, Iowa, cowboy, captured all-around honors at Bismarck's second annual RCA Rodeo over the weekend. Walker, who was second in bull riding and fourth in bareback, pocketed $592.90 for the three-day event. Event winners were Paul Mayo, Fort Worth, Texas, bareback; Joe Watkins, San Jose, Calif., steer wrestling; Sam McDowell, Bridger, Mont., calf roping; Bill Nelson, San Francisco, saddle bronc; Sandy Kirby, Woodstown, N.J., bull riding; Marian Witcher, Miles City, Mont., barrel racing, and Aaron Schwarzwalter, Fergus Falls, Minn., cow cutting.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The 2000 NBA draft was the last time no players from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky or North Carolina were picked in the lottery.
SPORTS HISTORY
1957 — Cleveland Browns rookie Jim Brown rushes for 232 yards and scores four touchdowns in a 45-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
1960 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors sets an NBA record with 55 rebounds in a 132-129 loss to the Boston Celtics.
1977 — Miami’s Bob Griese throws for six touchdowns in a 55-14 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.
1996 — Karrie Webb, capping a sensational rookie year, wins the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship to become the first player in tour history to earn more than $1 million in a season.
