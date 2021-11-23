Morning Kickoff: Nov. 24

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Nov. 24
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 26
College hockey: Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Sioux Falls at Moorhead, Minn.
High school boys hockey: Century at West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis, quarterfinal: Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St., Bahamas
People are also reading…
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis, quarterfinal: UConn vs. Auburn,
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis, quarterfinal: VCU vs. Syracuse
5 p.m.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California
6 p.m.
BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis, quarterfinal: Baylor vs. Arizona St.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off, championship: Ohio St. vs. Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Jacksonville at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: 5th Place Game, Las Vegas
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus – Miami at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at New Jersey
9 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles
TV THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Paradise Island, BahamasESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Consolation Semifinal4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona
6 p.m.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas6 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. St. Joseph's6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at San Jose St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Mississippi at Mississippi State
NFL
11:30 a.m.
FOX -- Chicago at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Dallas
7:20 p.m.
NBC -- Buffalo at New Orleans
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS semifinals: Portland at Colorado
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Aaron Nelson stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout win over the Bismarck Bobcats over Minot.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Carly Emil of Mandan has signed with the Minnesota cross country and track and field teams. Emil won all three distance events at the previous state track meet.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Larry Rafferty has been hired as track coach at Dickinson High School. Rafferty replaces co-coaches Willie Heinrich and Larry Bares.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Zoilo Versalles of the Minnesota Twins in 1965. Versalles was born in Cuba.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)