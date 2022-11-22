 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Nov. 23

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Thursday, Nov. 24

College women’s basketball: University of Mary vs. Tampa at Hilo, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Buffalo at Detroit

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Giants at Dallas

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – New England at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: N.C. State vs. Kansas

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Fifth-Place Game

4 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Championship

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: BYU vs. USC

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Third-Place Game

11 p.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt

 

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Indiana

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN Winnipeg at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Ottawa at Vegas

SOCCER

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada

TV THURSDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena

12 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland

2 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Duke vs. Oregon St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova

4 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Purdue vs. West Virginia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

NFL

11:30 a.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Dallas

7:15 p.m.

NBC — New England at Minnesota

SOCCER

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Dani Bergeson (100 backstroke and 200 freestyle), Jarren Fallgatter (50 free), McKenzie Jeske (100 butterfly), and Veronica Herrmann (100 breast) earned top seeds for Century at the state swimming meet.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Flavia Fiqueira had 16 kills and four blocks to lead the University of Mary to a 3-1 win over Minot State in the first round of the DAC-10 volleyball tournament. Jennifer Vogele had 12 kills and Crystal Althoff had 10 kills and eight blocks.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The St. Mary’s finished second in a five-team gymnastics meet in Jamestown. Kris Hagen and Maureene Tracy tied for second on vault for the Saints. Hagen took fourth on beam, sixth on bars and free exercise and fifth in the all-around. Susan Weisgerber was fourth in the all-around with a second on the bars and advanced vault. Tracy also earned a third-place finish on bars and sixth in intermediate all-around.

TRIVIA ANSWER

1986.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

