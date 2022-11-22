Morning Kickoff: Nov. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Nov. 23
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Thursday, Nov. 24
College women’s basketball: University of Mary vs. Tampa at Hilo, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Buffalo at Detroit
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Giants at Dallas
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – New England at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: N.C. State vs. Kansas
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Fifth-Place Game
4 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: Championship
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: BYU vs. USC
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Third-Place Game
11 p.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt
NBA
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Indiana
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN – Winnipeg at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Washington
9 p.m.
TNT — Ottawa at Vegas
SOCCER
10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada
TV THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena
12 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland
2 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Duke vs. Oregon St.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova
4 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. Xavier
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Purdue vs. West Virginia
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St.
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
NFL
11:30 a.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Dallas
7:15 p.m.
NBC — New England at Minnesota
SOCCER
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. South Korea
10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Dani Bergeson (100 backstroke and 200 freestyle), Jarren Fallgatter (50 free), McKenzie Jeske (100 butterfly), and Veronica Herrmann (100 breast) earned top seeds for Century at the state swimming meet.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Flavia Fiqueira had 16 kills and four blocks to lead the University of Mary to a 3-1 win over Minot State in the first round of the DAC-10 volleyball tournament. Jennifer Vogele had 12 kills and Crystal Althoff had 10 kills and eight blocks.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): The St. Mary’s finished second in a five-team gymnastics meet in Jamestown. Kris Hagen and Maureene Tracy tied for second on vault for the Saints. Hagen took fourth on beam, sixth on bars and free exercise and fifth in the all-around. Susan Weisgerber was fourth in the all-around with a second on the bars and advanced vault. Tracy also earned a third-place finish on bars and sixth in intermediate all-around.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1986.
