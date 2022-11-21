Morning Kickoff: Nov. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Nov. 22

College men’s basketball: Minot State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys hockey: Fargo South at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Thursday, Nov. 24

College women’s basketball: University of Mary vs. Tampa at Hilo, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Minot State at Mary

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

7:15 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Mandan at Hazen-Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon, Third-Place Game

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: San Francisco vs. Wichita State, Championship

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: UAB vs. Georgia, Championship

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Bradley vs. Auburn, Riviera Division Semifinal

6 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Creighton vs. Arkansas, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Riviera Division Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. St. John's, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: San Diego State vs. TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

MEN’S SOCCER

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group C: Mexico vs. Poland

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group D: France vs. Australia

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Australia vs. Netherlands

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century qualified for its ninth trip to the state volleyball tournament in ten years with a 3-1 victory over Bismarck High (25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22). Second sets had been a problem for the Patriots all season, so they weren’t overly worried that they lost that set to the Demons, particularly when it came on the back of 14 errors. Hannah Larson led the Patriots to state with 14 kills, three blocks, and an ace, while Ashlee Hilzendeger led the losing effort for the Demons with 11 kills and an ace.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): They didn’t win any style points for it, but the Bismarck Bobcats came out of a game with Helena with a 4-3 victory, their ninth in ten starts. Helena opened the scoring with a first-period goal, which was answered by a pair of Bobcat tallies by Chris Mattson and Joe Tiberio before the Bighorns tied the game back up at two before the end of the first. Helena took a 3-2 lead in the second but they couldn’t hold it, as the Bobcats scored twice in the third on goals by Bill Johnson and Tiberio to earn the comeback win. Jeff Wilde made 38 saves for the Bobcats.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A six-man tag team wrestling match was to lead a wrestling card at the Civic Center, with Doctor X, Don Muraco and Lani Kealoha taking on Dick Murdock, Dusty Rhodes and Ivan Kohloff in a one-hour, three fall affair. Preliminary matches for the contest would have Gene Goulet tangling with Christ Markoff and Doctor X matching talents with the Big K. Murdock, Rhodes and Kohloff would prevail in the headlining event, with Goulet and Doctor X prevailing in the undercards.

TRIVIA ANSWER

A third-place finish in 1930, their first year of competing, thanks to a goal differential tiebreaker over Yugoslavia, as there was no third-place match played.

