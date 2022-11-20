Morning Kickoff: Nov. 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Nov. 21

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at North Dakota State College of Science, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Dawson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

College men’s basketball: Minot State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys hockey: Fargo South at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Thursday, Nov. 24

College women’s basketball: University of Mary vs. Tampa at Hilo, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Arizona vs. San Francisco

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas

5 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Georgia Tech vs. Utah

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond

7 p.m.

BTN — Omaha at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Ohio St. vs. San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Championship, Bahamas

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Miami at Minnesota

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

SOCCER

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A 32-save shutout by Clarke Saunders helped North Dakota to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State. Brendan O’Donnell scored 48 seconds into the game and Carter Rowney made it 2-0 43 seconds into the second period. Mark MacMillan scored shorthanded late in the third for the final tally. Former Bismarck Bobcat Ryan Faragher made 23 saves for St. Cloud State, who were 0-for-4 on the power play and outshot North Dakota 32-26.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Reigning league MVP Miles Simon started hot in the Dakota Wizards’ season opener against Gary, which the Wizards won 117-105. Simon scored 24 points to lead the Wizards as coach Dave Joerger rotated nearly a dozen players on and off the court during the game. Malik Dixon (21 points), Andy Panko (12 points), Shawn Daniels (11 points) and Rashad Tucker (10 points) joined Simon in double figures.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A pair of pins in the first four weight classes got St. Mary’s off to a strong start against defending Western Dakota Association champions Minot Ryan, but the Lions recovered quickly and posted a 46-18 victory. Bernie Morris (98 pounds), Jerome Rausch (119) and Marc Evenson (167) registered pins for the Saints.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)