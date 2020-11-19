Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Nov. 20
College hockey: University of Mary at Williston State College, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A and B: consolation, 10 a.m./1 p.m., semifinals, 4/7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome, Class A and B: seventh place (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).
Sunday, Nov. 22
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
BEK – N.D. state tournament
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Second Round, St. Simons, Ga.
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open, Third Round, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bahrain International Trophy: Riffa, Bahrain
11 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
KOREAN SERIES (KBO)
11 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Game 4: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, Seoul
SOCCER
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoffs: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Northland College of Thief River Falls, Minn., edged Bismarck State College 78-74 in men's college basketball at the Burleigh County Armory. The visitors displayed a powerful 1-2 punch in Terrell Lipkins and Seth Akason, who scored 31 and 20 points, respectively. Kyle Weisbeck was BSC's top scorer with 17 points. Northland led 36-34 at halftime.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blizzard skated past the Jamestown Ice Hawks 5-1 in their girls hockey opener. Ashley Nordstrom scored twice for Bismarck, including the game's only power play goal in the third period. The Blizzard pelted Jamestown goalie Heather Conlin with 32 shots, 14 of them in the first period. Nikki Schwartz turned away 15 shots for the Blizzard.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State football and wrestling standout Arnold Binek has been named the Dickinson High School wrestling coach. He will replace Hank Pankratz, who resigned. Binek was a two-time NDCAC wrestling champion. Athletic director Milo Dullum said Binek will assume his duties immediately.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Grand Forks Red River has eight state championships in Class A volleyball, one more than Century. Red River's last state title came in 2011.
