Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Northland College of Thief River Falls, Minn., edged Bismarck State College 78-74 in men's college basketball at the Burleigh County Armory. The visitors displayed a powerful 1-2 punch in Terrell Lipkins and Seth Akason, who scored 31 and 20 points, respectively. Kyle Weisbeck was BSC's top scorer with 17 points. Northland led 36-34 at halftime.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blizzard skated past the Jamestown Ice Hawks 5-1 in their girls hockey opener. Ashley Nordstrom scored twice for Bismarck, including the game's only power play goal in the third period. The Blizzard pelted Jamestown goalie Heather Conlin with 32 shots, 14 of them in the first period. Nikki Schwartz turned away 15 shots for the Blizzard.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State football and wrestling standout Arnold Binek has been named the Dickinson High School wrestling coach. He will replace Hank Pankratz, who resigned. Binek was a two-time NDCAC wrestling champion. Athletic director Milo Dullum said Binek will assume his duties immediately.

