Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Nov. 20
College cross country: NCAA Division II championships, St. Leo, Florida.
College football: UND at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; South Dakota at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: Duluth at UND, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Lindenwood at Maryland Heights, Mo., 8:15 p.m.
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 3 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 1 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 3 p.m.; Dickinson State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Nebraska-Kearney Open, 9 a.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: seventh place (Class A, 1 p.m., Exhibit Hall); (Class B, 11 a.m., Exhibit Hall); fifth place (Class A 11 a.m., Main Floor); (Class B 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall); Third place (Class A, 3 p.m. Main Floor); (Class B 1 p.m., Main Floor); championship (Class A, 5 p.m., Main Floor); (Class B, 7 p.m., Main Floor).
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) -- South Dakota at NDSU
1 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at South Dakota State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KXMR – Duluth at UND
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR – Dickinson State at U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Binghamton at UConn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
1 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
CBS — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at USC
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Utah
7 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
CURLING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Third Round, St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Memphis at Minnesota
NHL
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Florida
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: West Ham at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dakota Wolf placed sixth, Melissa Agnew 17th and Jennifer Agnew 26th to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II national cross country meet in Spokane, Wash. The Marauders placed a program-best fifth overall.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Meyer had two goals and Sarah Marquart two assists in Bismarck’s 3-0 win over Jamestown. Chelsey Wongjirad also scored for the Blizzard.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jerry Schneider’s 670 series and Clarence Lippert’s 267 game topped the week at Midway Lanes. Judy Strand led all women in game (226) and series (566).
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU 56-26-2.
