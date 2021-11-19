Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Nov. 20

College cross country: NCAA Division II championships, St. Leo, Florida.

College football: UND at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.; South Dakota at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Duluth at UND, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Lindenwood at Maryland Heights, Mo., 8:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 3 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 1 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 3 p.m.; Dickinson State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Nebraska-Kearney Open, 9 a.m.

High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: seventh place (Class A, 1 p.m., Exhibit Hall); (Class B, 11 a.m., Exhibit Hall); fifth place (Class A 11 a.m., Main Floor); (Class B 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall); Third place (Class A, 3 p.m. Main Floor); (Class B 1 p.m., Main Floor); championship (Class A, 5 p.m., Main Floor); (Class B, 7 p.m., Main Floor).

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- South Dakota at NDSU

1 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at South Dakota State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KXMR – Duluth at UND

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

KXMR – Dickinson State at U-Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Binghamton at UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

1 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

CBS — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at USC

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Utah

7 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

CURLING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Third Round, St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN-Plus — Memphis at Minnesota

NHL

5 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Florida

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: West Ham at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dakota Wolf placed sixth, Melissa Agnew 17th and Jennifer Agnew 26th to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II national cross country meet in Spokane, Wash. The Marauders placed a program-best fifth overall.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Meyer had two goals and Sarah Marquart two assists in Bismarck’s 3-0 win over Jamestown. Chelsey Wongjirad also scored for the Blizzard.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jerry Schneider’s 670 series and Clarence Lippert’s 267 game topped the week at Midway Lanes. Judy Strand led all women in game (226) and series (566).

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU 56-26-2.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

