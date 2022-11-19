Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 20
College basketball: Lake Region State College at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.
College hockey: Oregon at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Nov. 21
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
2:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Dallas at Minnesota
3 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Las Vegas at Denver
6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
TV TODAY
CFL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach championship: UMass vs. Charlotte, Conway, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Main Event championship: Illinois vs. Virginia, Las Vegas
FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic championship: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston
4 p.m.
FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
ESPN —Main Event, third place: Baylor vs. UCLA, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Michigan
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — N.C. State at UConn
2 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Stanford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Final Round, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Final Round, Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — N.Y. Jets at New England
FOX — Chicago at Atlanta
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Dallas at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
SOCCER
11 a.m.
FS1 — World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College’s Kelsey Glatt was named to the All-Region 13 team and Mystics coach Jeni Walsh was named coach of the year. Glatt had previously been named to the Region 13 all-tournament team with teammates Payton Borud and Leslie Beaudoin.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Quarterback Tim Garciathrew 246 yards and four for the University of Mary in its 38-6 win over Black Hills State at the Bowl. The win gave the Marauders a share of the DAC-10 championship, as the Marauders, Minot State and Dickinson State all had one conference loss at the time.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): It took until the heavyweights, but Mandan’s Jerome Kostelecky earned his team an opening night win over Williston with a pin of Craig Aamoth at the 2:19 mark. Williston got out to a 14-8 lead in the lower weights before Dan Syvrud pulled the visiting Braves even at 138 pounds with a pin of Peter Andrew at 3:20. The teams went back and forth before Kostelecky ended the match with his pin for a 26-20 Mandan victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Barry Bonds with seven.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)