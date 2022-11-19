Morning Kickoff: Nov. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Nov. 20

College basketball: Lake Region State College at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.

College hockey: Oregon at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 21

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

2:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Dallas at Minnesota

3 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Las Vegas at Denver

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

TV TODAY

CFL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach championship: UMass vs. Charlotte, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Main Event championship: Illinois vs. Virginia, Las Vegas

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic championship: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston

4 p.m.

FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

ESPN —Main Event, third place: Baylor vs. UCLA, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Michigan

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — N.C. State at UConn

2 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Final Round, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Final Round, Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — N.Y. Jets at New England

FOX — Chicago at Atlanta

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Dallas at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College’s Kelsey Glatt was named to the All-Region 13 team and Mystics coach Jeni Walsh was named coach of the year. Glatt had previously been named to the Region 13 all-tournament team with teammates Payton Borud and Leslie Beaudoin.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Quarterback Tim Garciathrew 246 yards and four for the University of Mary in its 38-6 win over Black Hills State at the Bowl. The win gave the Marauders a share of the DAC-10 championship, as the Marauders, Minot State and Dickinson State all had one conference loss at the time.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It took until the heavyweights, but Mandan’s Jerome Kostelecky earned his team an opening night win over Williston with a pin of Craig Aamoth at the 2:19 mark. Williston got out to a 14-8 lead in the lower weights before Dan Syvrud pulled the visiting Braves even at 138 pounds with a pin of Peter Andrew at 3:20. The teams went back and forth before Kostelecky ended the match with his pin for a 26-20 Mandan victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Barry Bonds with seven.

