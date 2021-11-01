Morning Kickoff: Nov. 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Nov. 2

College basketball: Turtle Mountain Community College at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Northern State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Grant County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

College hockey: University of Mary at Williston State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 5

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Dawson CC, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Miles CC, 8:30 a.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Williston State College, 10:15 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Kutztown at Billings, Mont., 1:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.

High school football: High school football: Class 11AA semifinals: West Fargo at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Class 11A semifinals: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Toledo

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

GOLF

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 6: Atlanta at Houston

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Ottawa at Minnesota

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles at Forge, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Marathon at FC, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

TENNIS

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early rounds; WTA: Billie Jean King, group-stage matches.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ashley Bentz hit 12 kills and Syndey Bentz eight for Grant County in its 3-0 sweep of Center-Stanton in Class B volleyball. Kayla Seidler passed out 17 assists for Grant County in the victory. Ashley Vitek totaled 12 digs, four aces and four kills to lead Center-Stanton.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Larry Sandwick, formerly of Killdeer, won the bareback competition at the Copenhagen Cup Final in Dallas. The $20,000 prize moved him from sixth to third in the world standings.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck won the Class A cross country state champion with individual winner Jon Metropoulos, a freshman, crossing first on a snowy day at Riverwood in Bismarck. Metropoulos won in a time of 12:54.90. Dave Carlson of the Demons was fifth. Kevin Kiemele was ninth and John Lange 10th for the Demons, who won with a score of 37. Minot (62) was second.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady with 38, one more than Drew Brees.

