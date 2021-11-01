Morning Kickoff: Nov. 2

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Nov. 2
College basketball: Turtle Mountain Community College at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Northern State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Grant County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
College hockey: University of Mary at Williston State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 5
College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Dawson CC, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town: United Tribes vs. Miles CC, 8:30 a.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Williston State College, 10:15 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Kutztown at Billings, Mont., 1:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.
High school football: High school football: Class 11AA semifinals: West Fargo at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Class 11A semifinals: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Toledo
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
GOLF
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 6: Atlanta at Houston
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Dallas
9 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN – Ottawa at Minnesota
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles at Forge, Quarterfinals, Leg 2
9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Marathon at FC, Quarterfinals, Leg 2
TENNIS
4:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early rounds; WTA: Billie Jean King, group-stage matches.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ashley Bentz hit 12 kills and Syndey Bentz eight for Grant County in its 3-0 sweep of Center-Stanton in Class B volleyball. Kayla Seidler passed out 17 assists for Grant County in the victory. Ashley Vitek totaled 12 digs, four aces and four kills to lead Center-Stanton.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Larry Sandwick, formerly of Killdeer, won the bareback competition at the Copenhagen Cup Final in Dallas. The $20,000 prize moved him from sixth to third in the world standings.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck won the Class A cross country state champion with individual winner Jon Metropoulos, a freshman, crossing first on a snowy day at Riverwood in Bismarck. Metropoulos won in a time of 12:54.90. Dave Carlson of the Demons was fifth. Kevin Kiemele was ninth and John Lange 10th for the Demons, who won with a score of 37. Minot (62) was second.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Brady with 38, one more than Drew Brees.
