Morning Kickoff: Nov. 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Nov. 19

College football: North Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Miami at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College cross country: NCAA Division II regional meet at Joplin, Mo.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Nebraska-Kearney Open, 9 a.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, 10 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

College hockey: Oregon at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Miami at UND

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at NDSU

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at UCF

11 a.m.

ABC — Illinois at Michigan

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

FOX — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue

1:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UND at NDSU

CBS — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPN — Miami at Clemson

FS1 — Texas at Kansas

3 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

FOX — USC at UCLA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at LSU

8:45 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Oregon

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Midco — Miami at UND

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN-Extra — Minnesota at Philadelphia

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Carolina at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shaunna Knife totaled 24 points and 11 rebounds for the University of Mary in its 78-61 season-opening win over Missouri Southern. Ali Collins added 16 points and Laura Petersen 15.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan piled up 407 points en route to its fourth straight state swimming title. Jenny Bachmeier took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Linzey Bachmeier won the 50 free and the 100 fly, and Brooke Wehri won diving for Mandan’s individual medals. Mandan also took first in the 200 medley relay team with Jenny, Steffany and Linzey Bachmeier being joined by Angela Renner. Kristen Fiest, Mandy Herberholz and Steffany and Jenny Bachmeier won the 400 free.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A big-time boxing promoter originally from North Dakota, Jack Hurley, passed away at 74 in his Olympic Hotel room, less than a month before his 75th birthday. With a reputation as a promoter and manager around Chicago, New York and his birthplace in Fargo, Hurley’s local fame was built on the success of Harry Matthews and the injury-plagued Boone Kirkman.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND is 28-26-1 in games played in Fargo against the Bison.

