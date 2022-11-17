Morning Kickoff: Nov. 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Nov. 18

College hockey: Miami at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Presentation College at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College volleyball: NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, loser out: Bismarck State College vs. Muskegon (Mich.), 10 a.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Class A semifinals (5/7 p.m.), consolation (1/3 p.m.); Class B semifinals (1/3 p.m.), consolation (5/7 p.m.).

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

College football: North Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Miami at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College cross country: NCAA Division II regional meet at Joplin, Mo.

College volleyball: NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Nebraska-Kearney Open, 9 a.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State tournament, Bismarck Event Center, 10 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Miami at UND

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Presentation at U-Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Xavier

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal

7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Michigan St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego State at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

MidCo – Miami at UND

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

BEK – N.D. state tournament

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Golden State

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Layne Johs ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns as Bismarck defeated Century 21-0 in the Class AAA championship game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The Demons ran for 302 yards against the second-ranked Patriots. Johs finished his senior campaign with more than 1,900 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary defeated St. Scholastica 3-0 in the Region 3 championship game, qualifying the Marauders for the NAIA national tournament for the first time. Despite losing key players Sarah McNulty and Johanna Gronneberg to injuries during the course of the match, the Marauders got goals from Lesley Heidt, Gronneberg, and Nicole Benedict to earn the history-making win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota running back Mike Deutsch accepted an invitation to participate in the Blue-Gray All Star game in Montgomery Alabama. Deutsch will play for the Blue team under coach Vince Gibson of Kansas State. Deutsch joined former UND players to attend national all-star games, including Fred “Nip” Felber in the 1931 East-West shrine game, quarterback Corey Colehour in the 1966 senior bowl, and linebacker Jim LeClair in the 1962 All-America and College All-Star games.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND leads the series 62-49-3.

