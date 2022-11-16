Morning Kickoff: Nov. 17

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century showed no ill effects of being the top seed in the West Region tournament, sweeping aside first-round opponent Williston in straight sets (25-9, 25-15, 25-6). The Patriots winning their eighth match in a row came from the efforts of Ashley Bohrer (nine kills), Hannah Larson (nine kills, one block, nine digs and four aces), and a combined 13 aces between three players (Larson’s four plus five from Shay Bense and four from Katie Chase).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State had a good night in the Mon-Dak tournament, beating MSU-Bottineau 91-75 after trailing 41-35 at the half. The Mystics were led by a 50-burger between Megan Espeland (26 points) and Angie Frenzel (24 points), with Lacey Sayler adding 12 points to the comeback. Bismarck State had to overcome Bottineau having four players in double figures, with Ivana Stefanovic (10 points), Staci Marquardt (11 points), Kate Sheffield (13 points), and Robyn Hauge (13 points) giving the Mystics defense trouble.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Halfback Russ Henegar was Bismarck Junior College’s offensive leader for the second straight season after concluding the team’s ’72 campaign with 729 rushing yards on 172 carries (4.17 per attempt) and was second on the team in receiving yards with 223 yards for 17.1 yards per catch. That put the sophomore at 952 total yards of offense, along with his 12 touchdowns scored, to lead the Mystics in both total offense and scoring by a wide margin. Henegar was beaten in receiving yards by sophomore Colby Winmill, who had 20 catches for 316 yards.