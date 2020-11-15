Morning Kickoff: Nov. 16

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brea Winn scored all of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Washburn to a 58-55 victory over second-ranked Dickinson Trinity in the first round of the state Class B girls basketball tournament at the Civic Center. The win avenged the only loss of the season for the fourth-ranked Cardinals, now 25-1. Washburn will face Larimore in the semifinals.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Outfielder Dan Brew, infielder Steve Hewitt and pitcher Rick Trydahl represent Bismarck Junior College on the All-Mon-Dak Conference baseball team. North Dakota-Ellendale, which shared the league title with BJC, had four players named to the honor team. North Dakota-Williston had three players chosen, North Dakota State-Bottineau had two and Lake Region State College had one. Tim Dockter and Mike Montgomery of BJC were honorable mention picks.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2001 and 2002. Woods has five Masters victories. The 2021 Masters is scheduled to begin April 8 in Augusta, Ga.

CONTACT US

