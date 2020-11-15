Morning Kickoff: Nov. 16

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Monday, Nov. 16
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Nov. 19
High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A: Century vs. Valley City, 10 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Mandan, 1 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Legacy, 4 p.m.; Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Class B: Thompson vs. Flasher, 10 a.m.; Langdon Area vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 4 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity vs. Northern Cass, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
College hockey: University of Mary at Williston State College, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A and B: consolation, 10 a.m./1 p.m., semifinals, 4/7 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago
TV TODAY
KOREAN SERIES (KBO)
3:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — Game 1: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Seoul
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustadt, Austria
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary limited Chadron State to 15 second-half points en route to a 71-44 college women's basketball victory in Chadron, Neb. Thirteen Marauders played in the blowout. Shaunna Knife led the way with 13 points as nine U-Mary players scored. The Marauders launched 26 3-pointers, connecting on nine. Kelsey Scott scored 11 points to pace Chadron.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brea Winn scored all of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Washburn to a 58-55 victory over second-ranked Dickinson Trinity in the first round of the state Class B girls basketball tournament at the Civic Center. The win avenged the only loss of the season for the fourth-ranked Cardinals, now 25-1. Washburn will face Larimore in the semifinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Outfielder Dan Brew, infielder Steve Hewitt and pitcher Rick Trydahl represent Bismarck Junior College on the All-Mon-Dak Conference baseball team. North Dakota-Ellendale, which shared the league title with BJC, had four players named to the honor team. North Dakota-Williston had three players chosen, North Dakota State-Bottineau had two and Lake Region State College had one. Tim Dockter and Mike Montgomery of BJC were honorable mention picks.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2001 and 2002. Woods has five Masters victories. The 2021 Masters is scheduled to begin April 8 in Augusta, Ga.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
