Morning Kickoff: Nov. 16

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Nov. 16

College women’s basketball: University of Mary at Black Hills State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

College women’s swimming: University of Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: Class A: West No. 1 Century vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 1 p.m.; East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Legacy, 3 p.m.; East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; West No. 2 Jamestown vs. East No. 3 Fargo South, 7 p.m., Main Area. Class B: No. 2 Linton-HMB vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Thompson vs. Garrison, 3 p.m.; No. 1 Northern Cass vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 5 p.m.; No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

BTN — E. Illinois at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Orlando

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

9 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Finals Doubles & Singles, Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Former Bismarck High star Weston Dressler, playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team for a third time. Dressler posted a career-high 94 receptions for 1,206 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the CFL in TD catches, tied for second in catches and fifth in receiving yards. Dressler also had 11 carries for 56 yards and 20 punt returns for an additional 229 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan started strong in its pursuit for a girls swimming and diving state championship, earning six top seeds in the prelim events. Jenny Bachmeier had two (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke), Brooke Wehri (diving) had one, Linzey Bachmeier (100 butterfly) had one, and Kristen Fiest (100 free) had one, setting the Braves up well for the finals.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Fullback Mike Deutsch of North Dakota fell just short in his bid to win the national college division football scoring championship despite scoring a pair of touchdowns in UND’s game against Nevada-Las Vegas. The pair of scores gave Deutsch 27 touchdowns on the year for a point total of 162, a 10-game average of 16.2. The champion was determined to be Billy Johnson of Widener College, who also scored 27 touchdowns and 162 points, but played only nine games and won the title on having the better scoring average.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets.

