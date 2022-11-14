Morning Kickoff: Nov. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Nov. 15

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

College women’s basketball: University of Mary at Black Hills State, 7 p.m.

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Nov. 17

College volleyball: NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Bismarck State College vs. Cowley County Community College (Kan.), 9 a.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Class A: West No. 1 Century vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 1 p.m.; East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Legacy, 3 p.m.; East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; West No. 2 Jamestown vs. East No. 3 Fargo South, 7 p.m., Main Area. Class B: No. 2 Linton-HMB vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Thompson vs. Garrison, 3 p.m.; No. 1 Northern Cass vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 5 p.m.; No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

FS2 — Stonehill at Providence

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown

6 p.m.

BTN — Binghamton at Maryland

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis

FS2 — Central Connecticut at St. John's

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin

FS2 — Fairfield at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio at Ball St.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Nashville

TENNIS

12:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles, Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Grant County defeatd Shiloh Christian 3-2 in the Region 5 volleyball semifinals. Ashley Bentz led the Coyotes and the game with 21 kills, while Sydney Bentz tallied 19. For the Skyhawks, Mikayla Forness had 17 digs and 14 kills. Abby Muggerud added 9 kills.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats earned a 5-3 home win over Helena. Joe Tiberio, Andy Jurek, Bill Johnson, Garrett Roth and Drew Sando scored goals in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Leading the Centennial League’s bowling output was Schneider Furniture members John Holzer, Dan Schneider, Gerald Schneider and Dewey Baranyk. Setting a record in the Bismarck-Mandan bowling association, the foursome completed a 954 four-man team game with Holzer topping the line at 266. The Schneider’s contributed a 242 (Dan) and a 224 (Gerald). Baranyk closed out the scoring with a 222.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Trout for the Angels (2012), Chris Young for the Diamondbacks (2007) and Nomar Garciaparra (1997) for the Red Sox.

