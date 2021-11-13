Morning Kickoff: Nov. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Nov. 14

College hockey: St. Thomas at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 15

College men's basketball -- BSC at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Atlanta at Dallas

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Chargers

3 p.m.

KXMR – Seattle at Green Bay

6:30 p.m.

KXMR/KLXX (1270 AM) – Kansas City at Denver

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Yale at Seton Hall

12 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drexel at Syracuse

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Purdue

2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Stanford

4 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Indiana

COLLEGE SOCCER

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten championship: Indiana at Penn St., Championship

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AAC championship: UCF at Tulsa

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Japan, Tokyo

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF —Champions Tour: Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Cleveland at New England

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at L.A. Chargers

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Green Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ABC — World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

NBC — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): No. 1 North Dakota State fell at the Fargodome to Youngstown State 27-24. It was the first loss of the season for the Bison, who were outgained 451 to 293. Sam Ojuri had two touchdown runs for the Bison. Jamaine Cook ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Penguins.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Miles Simon has signed with the Dakota Wizards. The 40th pick in the 1998 draft and MVP of the 1997 NCAA tournament, averaged 23 points per game in the Italian League last season.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota kicker Tony Shahbarat finished the season with a school-record 11 field goal in the team’s six games. Shahbarat broke the old record of 10 by Errol Mann.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings are 7-6 against the Chargers. The first meeting was on Dec. 5, 1971 with Minnesota winning in San Diego, 30-14.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

