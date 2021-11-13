Morning Kickoff: Nov. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 14
College hockey: St. Thomas at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Nov. 15
College men's basketball -- BSC at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Atlanta at Dallas
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Chargers
3 p.m.
KXMR – Seattle at Green Bay
6:30 p.m.
KXMR/KLXX (1270 AM) – Kansas City at Denver
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Yale at Seton Hall
12 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drexel at Syracuse
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
BTN — W. Michigan at Purdue
2 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Stanford
4 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Indiana
COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten championship: Indiana at Penn St., Championship
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — AAC championship: UCF at Tulsa
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Japan, Tokyo
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
GOLF —Champions Tour: Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Cleveland at New England
3:05 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at L.A. Chargers
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Seattle at Green Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ABC — World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
NBC — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): No. 1 North Dakota State fell at the Fargodome to Youngstown State 27-24. It was the first loss of the season for the Bison, who were outgained 451 to 293. Sam Ojuri had two touchdown runs for the Bison. Jamaine Cook ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Penguins.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Miles Simon has signed with the Dakota Wizards. The 40th pick in the 1998 draft and MVP of the 1997 NCAA tournament, averaged 23 points per game in the Italian League last season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota kicker Tony Shahbarat finished the season with a school-record 11 field goal in the team’s six games. Shahbarat broke the old record of 10 by Errol Mann.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings are 7-6 against the Chargers. The first meeting was on Dec. 5, 1971 with Minnesota winning in San Diego, 30-14.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)