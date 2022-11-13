Morning Kickoff: Nov. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Nov. 14

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Black Hills State, 7 p.m.

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Nov. 17

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Augustana Invitational.

High school volleyball: Class A: West No. 1 Century vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 1 p.m.; East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Legacy, 3 p.m.; East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; West No. 2 Jamestown vs. East No. 3 Fargo South, 7 p.m., Main Area. Class B: No. 2 Linton-HMB vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Thompson vs. Garrison, 3 p.m.; No. 1 Northern Cass vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 5 p.m.; No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m., Exhibit Hall.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Washington at Philadelphia

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Delaware St. at Villanova

6 p.m.

BTN — DePaul at Minnesota

CBSSN — SC State at Duquesne

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Monmouth at Illinois

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Creighton

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Tennessee

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at UConn

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Boston

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Philadelphia

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals, Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals, Singles Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High nearly completed a sweep, then had to hold on for dear life before edging out a five-set win over St. Mary’s in the first round of the West Region quarterfinals (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11). St. Mary’s was led in the comeback attempt by Mary Roller (14 kills, 17 digs), Katelyn Schaffner (13 kills, two blocks, 14 digs), and Kaylyn Herold (12 kills, three blocks). Bismarck edged out the win thanks to the efforts of Naomi Rust (12 kills, two blocks), Ashlee Hilzendeger (nine kills, 13 digs, two aces), and Natalee Todd (seven kills, six blocks).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Led by Andy Miller, Jon Breitbach, and Spencer Wagner, Century escaped a close fight against Grand Forks Central for a 20-19 win that sent them on to the Class AAA semifinals. Miller threw the game-winning touchdown to Breitbach with 38 seconds to go to pull Century in front after trailing 19-14 and Wagner ran for 201 yards on 29 carries to more than double his season output. Wagner made his first start in the quarterfinal after usual starter Davy Sjostrom was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left forearm. Wagner scored rushing touchdowns in the first and second quarters to give the Patriots a 14-13 lead at the half.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Highlighting the 1972 Bison Open wrestling meet was an appearance of heavyweight Chris Taylor, the National Collegiate champion for Iowa State who won a bronze medal in the ‘72 summer Olympics in Germany. He took the bronze after losing a controversial one-point decision to Alexander Medved of Russia. Expected contestants for Taylor were Jim Duschen, assistant to NDSU head coach Buck Maughan and an ex-two-time Big Eight conference champion and NCAA all-American, and Randy Omvig of Northern Iowa.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Green Bay's record against the Cowboys since 2002 is 10-3, including Sunday's overtime win. Dallas' last win came in 2016 in a 30-16 win at Green Bay.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.